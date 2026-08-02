Infographic: The Philosophy Behind Imam Hussain Uprising / 5

AhlulBayt News Agency: In this section, the Ziyarat al-Arbaeen explicitly articulates the philosophy and purpose of the uprising of Imam Hussain (a.s.). This Ziyarat introduces the movement of Ashura as a divine initiative to rescue humanity from ignorance and wandering in misguidance—an uprising that, through the sacrifice of the Master of the Martyrs (a.s.), awakened the conscience of the Ummah and shook the foundations of the Umayyad rule, and remains to this day an inspiration for the struggle against false currents and those who follow the Umayyad path.