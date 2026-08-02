Arbaeen is not merely ritual but manifestation of love, devotion to Imam Hussein, religious expert says

AhlulBayt News Agency: The monumental Arbaeen gathering is not merely a devotional ritual but a manifestation of love and devotion to Imam Hussein (PBUH), a commemoration of Ashura, and a means of conveying Karbala's message of justice-seeking and anti-oppression to the entire world, says a religious expert.

Speaking to Hawzah News Agency on the significance of the Ashura epic and the status of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, Hojatoleslam Nasser Khalaj stated that the magnitude of what Imam Hussein (PBUH) accomplished in just a few hours on the Day of Ashura is so immense that Almighty God has ordained the commemoration of a portion of this great event in the form of the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

"Among the numerous virtues and distinguishing signs of the Shia, Imam Hasan al-Askari (PBUH) identified the Arbaeen pilgrimage as one of the marks of true believers—a pilgrimage that can be performed from near or far and which binds the hearts of devotees of the Master of Martyrs across the globe," Khalaj noted.

Arbaeen: From Love to Deep Devotion

The religious scholar emphasized that one of the central purposes of the Arbaeen pilgrimage is honoring and magnifying Ashura. "A key objective of this pilgrimage is to increase human affection and attachment to Imam Hussein (PBUH), ultimately elevating it to a higher station—that of profound love and heartfelt devotion."

Khalaj elaborated, "On the Day of Ashura, the companions of Imam Hussein (PBUH) had reached such a degree of love and devotion toward their Imam that they sacrificed their entire existence in defense of the Wali of God. In worldly matters, people typically seek limits and boundaries, but in spiritual affairs, the greater one's knowledge, love, and connection with God and His saints, the more valuable it becomes."

Mawaddah: The Love That Demands Sacrifice

Pointing to the Quranic concept of "Mawaddah"—a love backed by action and sacrifice—Khalaj cited the holy verse in which God commands the Prophet (PBUH) to say: "Say: I do not ask you any reward for it except love for my near relatives." He explained, "This is a love for which one expends one's abilities, thoughts, and very life."

The scholar further recounted an account from the life of Imam Ali (PBUH), who, upon reaching the land of Karbala en route to the Battle of Siffin, took some of its soil, spoke to it, and declared: "Glad tidings to you, O land; in you, a group of the lovers of Aba Abdullah al-Hussein (PBUH) will attain martyrdom." This episode, Khalaj remarked, illustrates the special station of Karbala in the history of faith and divine love.

Prayers for Pilgrims; An Outpouring of Mercy

Hojatoleslam Khalaj noted that Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (PBUH) offered special prayers for pilgrims of Imam Hussein (PBUH), beseeching God to shower His mercy upon those faces transformed and marked by the visible signs of love and devotion resulting from visiting his shrine.

"Imam al-Sadiq (PBUH) prayed for hearts set ablaze with love for Imam Hussein (PBUH), for the tears shed out of this love, and for the souls and bodies of the pilgrims, asking God to bless them with health and grace," he said.

Delivering Ashura's Message to the World

Stressing that Arbaeen is far more than a pilgrimage movement, Khalaj stated that it serves as an opportunity to recapitulate the great messages of Ashura—justice-seeking, standing against oppression, and defending the truth.

"Today, as we witness oppression and atrocities in various parts of the world, the message of Arbaeen can carry the call for justice and steadfastness against tyranny to the ears of the world—the very message that Imam Hussein (PBUH) etched into history with his blood on the Day of Ashura," the religious expert asserted.

Strengthening Bonds with the Imam of the Age

Khalaj also urged believers to take advantage of the spiritual opportunities in the days ahead, including prayers of supplication to Imam al-Mahdi (may God hasten his reappearance), in order to fortify their heartfelt connection with the Imam of the Age and beseech God for relief and the resolution of affairs.

He concluded by reaffirming that the Arbaeen pilgrimage represents an opportunity to renew the covenant with Imam Hussein (PBUH), keep the message of Ashura alive, and tread the path of justice, faith, and allegiance to the Ahl al-Bayt.

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