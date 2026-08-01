First International Media Campaign "Inna Ala Al-Ahd" to Be Held / Full Details, Submission Guidelines, and Publication of Selected Works

The first international media campaign "Inna Ala Al-Ahd" is being organized by the AhlulBayt (A.S.) International News Agency – ABNA, in cooperation with the Imam Mojahid Cultural Complex. The campaign aims to document and preserve the expressions of love, devotion, loyalty, and commitment demonstrated by international Arbaeen pilgrims toward the institution of Wilayah and the leadership of His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei. Pilgrims, media activists, journalists, photographers, and documentary filmmakers are invited to submit their works to the campaign's secretariat.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The secretariat of the "Inna Ala Al-Ahd" Media Campaign has announced the details of the event, participation requirements, and submission procedures through the publication of its first official call.

The campaign has been launched to document, preserve, and present the manifestations of love, devotion, loyalty, and the profound bond between the pilgrims of Imam Al-Hussain (A.S.), representing various countries and nationalities, and the institution of Wilayah under the leadership of His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei. Through news reports, photographs, and documentary productions, the campaign seeks to record these popular expressions and preserve them as part of the global narrative of Arbaeen in the world's media memory.

The inaugural edition of the campaign will be held during the Arbaeen season of 2026, and participants from different countries are invited to submit their works in the designated formats.

Formats of Submitted Works

The first media campaign "Inna Ala Al-Ahd" accepts works in two main categories: Photography and Video.

Photography Section:

Single Photo

Photo Series

Photo Story

Other Related Visual Works

Video Section:

Interview

People's Report

Documentation of the reactions and expressions of devotion by non-Iranian pilgrims regarding their affection, love, and understanding of the leadership of His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei

Media Narratives

Publication of Selected Works and Awards

According to the campaign secretariat, selected works will be evaluated by the jury and published, with full credit to their creators, by the AhlulBayt (A.S.) International News Agency – ABNA. In addition to commemorative plaques, valuable cash prizes will be awarded to the winners in each category.

Jury Panel

The submitted works will be evaluated by a panel of distinguished media experts and professionals from Iraq, Bahrain, Türkiye, and Iran, based on professional media standards.

Awards

Photography Section

First to Third Place: Commemorative plaques and cash prizes of 20 million, 15 million, and 10 million Tomans, respectively.

Video Section

First to Third Place: Commemorative plaques and cash prizes of 20 million, 15 million, and 10 million Tomans, respectively.

Submission Deadline and Contact Information

Participants may submit their works until September 22, 2026, through the ID @ahlalbayt24 on Telegram, Eitaa, and Baleh.

News, announcements, and further information regarding the campaign will also be published through the official platforms and social media pages of the AhlulBayt (A.S.) International News Agency – ABNA.