Hunger Strike of Bahraini Political Prisoners Enters Critical Stage

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The hunger strike of political prisoners in Block "2" of Jaw Central Prison in Bahrain has entered its tenth day, carried out in protest against the continued restrictions, pressures, and deprivation of their basic rights.

According to published reports, the health condition of a number of strikers is deteriorating, and the blood sugar levels of more than 25 of them have dropped; an issue that has created a serious risk to the physical condition of these prisoners.

This strike is being continued by all political prisoners in Blocks "2" and "4," numbering 69 individuals. Additionally, four of the six political prisoners in Block "1" and four prisoners in Block "3" have also participated in this strike; although exact figures for the number of political prisoners in this block are not available.

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