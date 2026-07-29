Third International Event "Nahno Abna Al-Hussain (a.s.)" to be held (+Poster)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The secretariat of the Third International Event "Nahno Abna Al-Hussain (a.s.)" announces details of the third call for submissions.

The aim of this event is to strengthen and support artistic and media works during the Arbaeen season with an international approach, as well as to showcase and represent the presence of various nationalities, cultures, and religions in Arbaeen. In this edition, centers such as the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS), the Cultural and Educational Committee of the Arbaeen Headquarters of the country, the Reconstruction Headquarters of the Holy Shrines (Qom Office), the International Propagation Management of the International Deputy of the Seminaries, and the Virtual Art and Media Department of the Islamic Propagation Office of Khorasan Razavi are participating.

According to the secretariat of this event, the first edition was held in 2024 with over 700 works from seven countries, and the second edition in 2025 with over 2,700 works from nine countries. The third edition will begin its activities with a call for submissions in various languages starting from July 27, 2026.

Formats of Submitted Works for Participation in the Event

The main formats of the third media event "Nahno Abna Al-Hussain (a.s.)" are as follows:

Photo: Professional photo, mobile photo, photo series

Video: Video report, documentary, vlog

Podcast

Focus on Artificial Intelligence in Creating Arbaeen Works

The AI section is one of the sections of the third media event "Nahno Abna Al-Hussain (a.s.)," where works in the formats of photo, audio, and video produced with artificial intelligence centered on Arbaeen will be reviewed in this section.

Special Sections of the Event

The special section of the event is held under two titles:

"A World in the Embrace of Hussain (a.s.)": This section pays special attention to documenting the presence of international pilgrims in the Arbaeen pilgrimage as well as the presence of flags of various countries in the Arbaeen ceremony. Artists can submit their works to the event in the formats of photo, video, podcast, and AI.

"Our Martyred Leader on the Path of Hussain (a.s.)": This section is dedicated to documenting the manifestations of devotion of Arbaeen pilgrims to the martyred Leader of the Revolution. Artists can submit works in four formats: photo, video, podcast, and AI, with a focus on images of the Martyred Imam of the Ummah on the Arbaeen route and the theme of "The Martyred Leader and Arbaeen."

Jury of the Event

Experienced professors from Iraq, Bahrain, Turkey, and Iran will form the jury of this event to evaluate the submitted works.

Prizes for Top Winners in Each Category and Special Section

Photography Section:

Professional Photo: 1st to 3rd place will receive plaques and cash prizes of 20 million Toman, 15 million Toman, and 10 million Toman respectively.

Mobile Photo: In addition to plaques, prizes will be distributed as follows: 1st: 12M, 2nd: 10M, 3rd: 8M, 4th: 6M, 5th: 4M Toman.

Photo Series: 1st to 3rd place: 20M, 15M, and 10M Toman respectively.

Video Section:

Documentary: 1st to 3rd place: 25M, 20M, and 15M Toman respectively.

Report: 1st to 3rd place: 15M, 12M, and 10M Toman respectively.

Vlog: 1st to 3rd place: 12M, 10M, and 8M Toman respectively.

Podcast Section:

1st to 3rd place: 20M, 15M, and 10M Toman respectively.

AI Section:

1st to 3rd place: 10M, 7M, and 5M Toman respectively.

Special Section Prizes:

Prizes for the two announced special sections are 20M, 15M, and 10M Toman respectively.

Submission Deadline and Contact Methods

Interested individuals can submit their works until September 22, 2026 through the portal of the media event "Nahno Abna Al-Hussain (a.s.)" in cyberspace at the address @nahno_abna_alhussain on messaging platforms and social networks (Telegram, Eitaa, Baleh) and through the portals of ABNA News Agency on social networks.

An online page for this event has also been created to explain the details, participation methods, and submission procedures.