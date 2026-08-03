Sheikh Isa Qassim's Sharp Criticism of Servility of Arab Rulers Toward American-Zionist Arrogance

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, the spiritual leader of Bahrain's Shiites, in remarks about the recent regional developments and the situation of the Islamic Ummah, sharply criticizing the subservient Arab regimes, announced, "It is not hidden from any of the official regimes in the Arab and Islamic world that the United States and the Zionist regime have hostile stances, plans, and sinister and conspiratorial schemes, and we are witnessing a toxic culture of division promoted by their media with the aim of disintegrating the unity of the Islamic Ummah."

Sheikh Isa Qassim added, "This approach is carried out with the aim of deepening divisions among official regimes at the regional and national levels, with a strong focus on religious and sectarian dimensions to create the most severe forms of division and continue creating problems and fueling destructive and burning conflicts."

He emphasized that huge budgets have been allocated for the implementation of these conspiratorial schemes, and their goal is to fuel destructive and devastating conflicts that drain the resources of Arab and Islamic countries and destroy their common existence.

This Bahraini cleric stated, "Despite everyone's awareness of the aggressive conspiracy that targets Arabs and non-Arabs in Arab and Islamic countries alike, a significant number of countries within the circle of these targets, whether openly or through tacit agreement with the enemy and concealment, are rushing to participate in creating conflicts and civil wars under the cover of sectarianism and religious differences."

Sheikh Isa Qassim said, "These actions show that they take pleasure in watching the Arab-Islamic world burn, and their eyes will not be satisfied until the Arab and Islamic nations become like humiliated slaves, submissive to the will of the arrogance and tyranny of the United States and the usurping Zionist regime that has occupied the land of Palestine."

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