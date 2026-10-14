Bahrain’s Religious Crackdown Risks a Wider Regional Crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Bahrain’s political and religious landscape has long been shaped by tensions between the ruling authorities and a society whose identity is deeply connected to Islamic traditions. In recent years, concerns over the treatment of religious leaders, the role of the judiciary and restrictions on Shia religious activities have intensified debates about the future of religious freedom and political participation in the country.

Ibrahim Al-Aradi, director of the political office of Bahrain’s February 14 Coalition, addressed these issues in an interview with the AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA), arguing that the government’s approach reflects a broader effort to weaken the country’s religious institutions and marginalize influential clerics.

According to Al-Aradi, Bahrain’s ruling Al Khalifa family has pursued a policy of consolidating power and controlling the country’s political and social institutions since establishing its rule more than two and a half centuries ago. He alleged that this objective has been pursued through a combination of coercive measures and policies designed to secure public compliance.

Religious Scholars at the Center of the Dispute

Al-Aradi argued that religious scholars have historically played a central role in preserving Bahrain’s social identity and resisting attempts to bring religious institutions under government control.

He claimed that authorities had adopted a strategic approach to diminishing the influence of clerics and weakening their role in society. He cited the 2006 Bandar Report, which raised allegations of organized efforts to influence Bahrain’s demographic and political balance, as evidence supporting his assessment.

The Bahraini opposition figure also criticized the use of religious sermons and educational speeches as evidence in legal proceedings, arguing that such practices risk criminalizing religious expression.

According to Al-Aradi, the teachings of Bahrain’s Shia religious institutions draw on the Quran and the traditions of the Prophet Muhammad and his family, emphasizing moderation, openness and tolerance.

He accused the authorities of using judicial proceedings to restrict religious discourse and described the alleged campaign as an attempt to impose a distorted form of secularism by coercive means.

Questions Over Judicial Independence and Fair Trials

Addressing concerns about the judiciary, Al-Aradi alleged that Bahrain’s courts operate under political influence rather than independently applying the law.

He argued that proceedings against Shia religious scholars had undermined public confidence in the judicial system and raised questions about due process and the impartiality of court rulings.

Al-Aradi described the trials of religious figures as politically motivated, claiming that judicial mechanisms were being used to legitimize restrictions on dissent and facilitate the marginalization of opposition voices.

These assertions reflect the February 14 Coalition official’s position. Assessing the independence of Bahrain’s judiciary and the fairness of individual proceedings requires consideration of court records, applicable laws and independent reporting.

Religious Identity and the Limits of State Control

Al-Aradi maintained that Bahrain’s Shia religious identity is deeply rooted in the country’s history and cannot be eliminated through state restrictions.

He argued that religious practices and beliefs are sustained by collective memory, community institutions and longstanding traditions. In his view, attempts to suppress religious activities would not weaken the community’s faith but could instead deepen grievances and alienation.

He also expressed concern over restrictions affecting religious institutions and endowments, warning that efforts to bring religious activities entirely under state control could diminish their social and educational roles.

Warning of Wider Regional Consequences

In his concluding remarks, Al-Aradi warned that continued pressure on Bahrain’s Shia community, its religious leaders and its sacred sites could produce serious political consequences.

He argued that the exclusion of moderate religious voices from public life could deepen polarization and increase the risk of more confrontational forms of opposition.

“The consequences of marginalizing society will be catastrophic, and the authorities will be unable to contain them,” Al-Aradi said, according to the interview.

He further warned that, amid rapid regional changes, any major escalation in Bahrain could have repercussions beyond the country’s borders.

His remarks underscore the continuing dispute over religious freedom, political representation and the treatment of Shia institutions in Bahrain. Whether tensions ease will depend in part on how the authorities address grievances, protect religious expression and ensure confidence in the fairness and independence of judicial proceedings.