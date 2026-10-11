Al Khalifa Using Torture, Intimidation to Extract Forced Confessions from Bahraini Scholars

ABNA24 - Bahraini regime's 'illegal' court postpones final defense hearing in trial of detained Shia clerics to October 11; lawyers report evidence of torture, intimidation, and gross violations of fair trial standards

The "illegal" Al Khalifa court has once again postponed the final defense hearing in the trial of detained Shia scholars, moving it from October 7, 2026, to Sunday, October 11.

According to lawyer Seyyed Ahmad al-Wadaei, the prominent Shia scholars—including figures such as Sheikh Muhammad Sanqour, Sheikh Mahmoud al-Aali, Sheikh Ali al-Sadadi, Sheikh Hani al-Banna, and others—were tried via video conference rather than appearing in the courtroom.

He noted that the "secret" trial, presided over by a judge named Jassim al-Ajlan, has been accompanied by flagrant violations of fair trial standards, with evidence of torture, intimidation, and pressure to extract confessions.

Bahraini revolutionary activist Abdulghani Khanjar, citing a special source, said the session was not routine: "From seven in the morning, they prepared the scholars and transferred them to a special video broadcasting hall."

Sheikh Muhammad Sanqour, despite al-Ajlan's attempts to prevent him and confiscate his right to defense, stood up to the judge's actions and defended himself and the other scholars.

Sanqour initially did not want to defend himself or speak about the violence and coercion he had endured, believing the matter was not merely an individual case but a trial against all Shia in Bahrain. However, circumstances required that the truth of what happened to him be revealed.

In addition to his deteriorating physical condition, he was subjected to pressure and intimidation and was forced to stand blindfolded for an entire week. He also noted that only three questions were asked of him at the prosecutor's office, yet he was subsequently confronted with a case file containing dozens of pages and numerous questions.

Khanjar added that Sheikh Sanqour emphasized: "What is happening is a trial of the Shia." He noted that the prominent accused scholars are pillars of society, and the country's stability depends on their presence, as they contribute to the health and sustainability of society through their various religious, familial, and outreach specializations.

Seyyed Majid al-Mashal and Sheikh Fadel al-Zaki also spoke at the session, defending the scholars and exposing the theatrical nature of the trial.

The Al Khalifa regime has detained more than 50 Shia religious scholars, seminary professors, and Friday prayer leaders, along with dozens of Shia citizens, on fabricated charges aimed at suppressing resistance to US and Israeli aggression. These individuals are being targeted for opposing these oppressive aggressions.



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