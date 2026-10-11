Photos: Al-Abbas Shrine Maintains Sacred Grille and Supports Preservation of Safi Safa al-Yamani Shrine in Najaf
The Holy Shrine of al-Abbas has carried out routine maintenance and cleaning of the sacred grille at the shrine of Safi Safa al-Yamani in Najaf. Meanwhile, an engineering delegation from the General Secretariat of the Holy Shiite Shrines visited the site to review progress on the reconstruction and expansion project. The two initiatives reflect ongoing cooperation to preserve the shrine, improve its facilities, and enhance services for visitors.
11 October 2026 - 13:00
News ID: 1876630
Source: Abna24
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