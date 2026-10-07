Holy Alawi Shrine Launches ‘Our Father Ali’ Campaign to Restore School Benches in Najaf

ABNA24 - With the support of the Holy Alawi Shrine, the "Our Father Ali" campaign has been launched for the sixth consecutive year in Najaf.

The Qanbar Center for Volunteer Servants of the Holy Alawi Shrine, by direct order of the deputy custodian of the Shrine, has launched the “Our Father Ali” campaign, aimed at rebuilding and repairing school benches in underprivileged areas of Najaf.

Ahmad al-Zurkani, head of the Qanbar Center for Volunteer Servants of the Holy Alawi Shrine, told the Shrine’s News Center:

“Our center’s staff, in coordination with volunteer organizations, began their work in the first week of the ‘Our Father Ali’ campaign. This campaign is being carried out with the aim of rebuilding and repairing school benches in various areas of Najaf, covering schools in rural and remote areas as well as the city center, according to a defined timeline.”

Safa al-Kilabi, supervisor of the campaign’s implementation, also emphasized:

“All of the equipment and supplies needed for this campaign have been prepared and, following coordination with the Najaf Department of Education, distributed among more than 14 volunteer groups to begin the restoration and repair work.”

This campaign is being carried out for the sixth consecutive year, as part of the Holy Alawi Shrine’s fatherly support and attention to the educational process — an effort aimed at supporting and strengthening school infrastructure and providing a suitable environment for students.



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