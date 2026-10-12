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Office of Sayed al-Sistani announces Monday marks completion of month of Rabi’ al-Thani

12 October 2026 - 09:58
News ID: 1876926
Source: Al-Kafeel News
Office of Sayed al-Sistani announces Monday marks completion of month of Rabi’ al-Thani

ABNA24 - The office of the Supreme Religious Authority, His Eminence Sayed Ali al-Husseini al-Sistani, in Najaf al-Ashraf, has announced that Monday, marks the completion of the month of Rabi’ al-Thani, and that Tuesday, October 13, 2026, is the first day of the month of Jumada al-Ula in the year 1448 AH.

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