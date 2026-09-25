Pakistani Cleric: Terrorist Attacks in Pakistan Must Stop

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Hafiz Sayed Riyadh Hussain Najafi, the head of Wifaq al-Madaris al-Shia Pakistan, strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and expressed regret over the renewed increase in tensions and terrorist incidents between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In a statement, he condemned the suicide bombing at the Kohat mosque and the attack on the polio vaccination team in Balochistan, and while expressing sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, he asked God Almighty for elevated ranks for the martyrs of these incidents.

Najafi said, "Pakistan has long been grappling with the phenomenon of terrorism, and policymakers must reconsider their methods and approach. The conflicts and anti-national actions that occur in the country every day are intolerable."

He added, "The sedition of India and the sedition of the Khawarij, in addition to threatening the country's national security, have also severely affected the lives of ordinary people."

The head of Wifaq al-Madaris al-Shia Pakistan emphasized, "The government and governing institutions must use all available facilities and capacities to control terrorism and destroy terrorist groups."

He continued, "Enough innocent people have been sacrificed, and the nation is tired of carrying the bodies of the deceased; this process must now stop."

Najafi also emphasized the necessity of improving the country's internal conditions alongside strengthening the performance of intelligence agencies and said, "Confronting terrorists must be done seriously, but those who have been misguided and have the possibility of returning to the right path must also be given an opportunity."

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