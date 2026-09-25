February 14 Coalition: Arrests, Religious Suppression in Bahrain Contradict Slogans of Freedom, Coexistence

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The February 14 Revolution Youth Coalition announced that arrests and security summonses of Bahraini citizens, especially Shia citizens, continue, and alongside these actions, security operations are being carried out in a number of areas of the country.

This coalition added, "Security investigations in many cases lead to the arrest and detention of individuals without trial, and the charges raised against detainees also include participation in demonstrations against the regime, opposition to normalization of relations with the Zionist regime, declaring solidarity with detained scholars, expressing opposing views or attending mourning ceremonies, as well as expressing solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The February 14 Coalition also announced, "During interrogations, methods are used that, according to this group, are carried out with the aim of obtaining confessions and forcing detainees to sign them."

This coalition accused the Bahraini regime of trying to cover up these actions by using public relations and its programs to improve the government's human rights image.

The February 14 Coalition said, "The domination of Bahraini authorities over official media has led to the restriction of media coverage of these actions."

In another part of this statement, the February 14 Coalition referred to the remarks of Abdul Latif Al-Zayani, Bahrain's Foreign Minister, during a global conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Al-Zayani had said at this meeting that the Bahraini regime adheres to freedom of belief and expression as a fundamental right, provided that this freedom does not become a pretext for inciting hatred.

The February 14 Coalition emphasized, "This condition is among the justifications that Bahraini authorities cite for arresting individuals."

This coalition also criticized the Bahraini Foreign Minister's remarks about turning religious and cultural diversity into a source of strength and placing coexistence as one of the pillars of security, and added, "These remarks ignore the arrest of religious scholars and citizens because of their political and religious positions."

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