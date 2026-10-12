Imam Hussain Holy Shrine Concludes Summer Quranic Courses in Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: The International Quranic Reporting Center at the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine (Lebanon Branch) has concluded its annual summer Quranic course program, which was conducted across several Lebanese regions with the participation of more than 500 male and female students of various age groups.

Ali Al-Taie, Assistant Director of the International Quranic Reporting Center, stated: "This year's annual course activities took place across several regions, distributed between the south in Ain Qana, Sarafand, Qa'qa'iyat Al-Snoubar, Kfar Melki, and Bnaafoul, alongside Beirut and the Northern Beqaa in Al-Labweh." He noted that "the program witnessed the participation of over 500 male and female school-age students across different age brackets."

Al-Taie added: "The courses encompassed teaching the rules of Quranic recitation and Tajweed, alongside lessons in ethics, doctrine, jurisprudence, and biography." He pointed out that "the program was not limited strictly to the educational aspect, but also included a series of recreational activities that contributed to creating a suitable environment for students during the summer vacation period."

He continued: "During the course period, the center's educational staff worked to reinforce Quranic concepts and religious teachings among the students, utilizing the summer period to nurture them and strengthen their connection to the Holy Quran—especially following the circumstances experienced by society—through a program combining education, upbringing, and recreational activities."

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