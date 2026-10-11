Photos: Shrine of Lady Sharifa in Hillah Continues Infrastructure Development to Enhance Visitor Services
Construction is progressing on Building No. 22 of the Al-Awawin Project of Shrine of Lady Sharifa, daughter of Imam Hasan Mujtaba (peace be upon him) in Hillah, Iraq, with work underway on pouring the first-floor roof slab. The project forms part of the main entrance gate construction on the eastern side of the holy shrine and aims to improve its infrastructure and visitor services.
11 October 2026 - 10:03
News ID: 1876464
Source: Abna24
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