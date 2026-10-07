Sanaa Warns Saudi Arabia of Costly Prolonged Conflict in Yemen

ABNA24 - Officials in Sanaa have issued strong warnings to Saudi Arabia and its affiliated local factions, asserting that prolonged conflict will ultimately result in losses for the kingdom and its allies, and insisting that external presence in Yemen will inevitably come to an end.

In a post on the X platform, Hussein Al-Ezzi, a member of the Ansarallah political bureau, addressed Saudi Arabia directly regarding its military involvement in Yemen. “Your occupation of a single inch of our land is equal to occupying all of it; there is no difference,” Al-Ezzi wrote. “Therefore, whether you advance or fall back is irrelevant; what matters is that in the end, you will terminate your occupation and interventions.”

Al-Ezzi further stated that attempts to use force against Sanaa are ineffective, adding that continued hostility would prove costly without compelling concessions.

Addressing Yemeni parties aligned with Saudi Arabia, Al-Ezzi urged them to reconsider their alliances and join political reconciliation efforts, asserting that internal divisions serve foreign interests rather than the national good.



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