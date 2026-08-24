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Saudi Regime attack northern Yemen villages

24 August 2026 - 08:31
News ID: 1856317
Saudi Regime attack northern Yemen villages

Saudi forces shelled villages in the Razih district of Saada province in northern Yemen on Monday, continuing their attacks on the country, Yemeni media reported.

ABNA24- Saudi forces shelled villages in the Razih district of Saada province in northern Yemen on Monday, continuing their attacks on the country, Yemeni media reported.

The Saudi artillery fire targeted the villages in the Razih area, al-Masirah reported.

The shelling came hours after Yemeni forces announced they had downed a Saudi ScanEagle surveillance drone over the airspace of Hajjah province in northwestern Yemen.

A Yemeni military source said the drone was shot down with an appropriate weapon while violating Yemeni airspace.

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