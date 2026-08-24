Saudi Regime attack northern Yemen villages

ABNA24- Saudi forces shelled villages in the Razih district of Saada province in northern Yemen on Monday, continuing their attacks on the country, Yemeni media reported.

The Saudi artillery fire targeted the villages in the Razih area, al-Masirah reported.

The shelling came hours after Yemeni forces announced they had downed a Saudi ScanEagle surveillance drone over the airspace of Hajjah province in northwestern Yemen.

A Yemeni military source said the drone was shot down with an appropriate weapon while violating Yemeni airspace.



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