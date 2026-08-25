Sanaa Military Command Declares Shift to Preemptive Strikes, Warns Saudi Regime of ‘Severe Options’ Ahead

ABNA24 - Sanaa forces announced they have shifted from a defensive posture to a preemptive offensive strategy, declaring an intent to strike enemy strongholds deep inside their territories.

This came in a cable sent on the occasion of Mawlid al-Nabawi (1448 AH) to the leader of the revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi by Defense Minister Maj. Gen. Mohamed Nasser Al-Atfi and Chief of General Staff Maj. Gen. Youssef Hassan Al-Madani.

The two commanders said operations would continue to target Saudi troop concentrations and military facilities using ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons, and Sammad drones.

The commanders called on the Saudi regime to stop stalling and spare the Kingdom the consequences of continued aggression and blockade

They warned that warning that strategic patience has run out and that broader, more severe military options are now on the table

The cable also urged Yemeni fighters to take advantage of a ‘final chance’ to rejoin the national ranks before time runs out. Meanwhile, all military branches have been ordered onto high alert, prepared to counter any hostile move with hypersonic missiles and suicide drones.

The military commanders reaffirmed their commitment to defending the country, warning that Yemen would become “a fire that consumes the invaders and conspirators” and that operations would continue until all foreign forces are expelled.



/129