Ansarullah Leader warns Saudi Arabia over ongoing blockade, military escalation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s Ansarullah movement leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi stressed on Tuesday that Sanaa remains committed to the Yemeni people’s right to maintain a legitimate position and demand an end to the unjust blockade and aggression that the US-backed Saudi Arabia has carried out for the past 12 years. His speech delivered direct political and military messages to the Saudi leadership.

In a televised address marking the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, Sayyed al-Houthi said the continuation of the blockade and Saudi military buildup has been met with a new equation: blockade for blockade and escalation for escalation.

Leader al-Houthi went beyond reiterating his position on the blockade, linking continued Saudi measures to serving U.S. and Israeli interests. He pointed to the contradiction between Saudi Arabia opening its airspace to Israelis while restrictions on Yemenis remain in place.

A Warning to Riyadh

The most prominent message in the movement leader’s speech was a clear warning against continuing along the military path. He said the Saudi military buildup and efforts to tighten the blockade were no longer viewed as isolated measures, but as indications of a possible move toward escalation, which, according to Sanaa’s position, would require a corresponding response.

In this context, Sayyed al-Houthi said Saudi actions were reinforcing Sanaa’s conviction that the blockade-for-blockade equation and the targeting of military buildups were justified, holding Riyadh responsible in advance for any consequences resulting from attacks against Yemen.

From Political Warning to a Response Equation

Sayyed al-Houthi’s central message was that Sanaa does not want the blockade to remain a unilateral instrument of pressure. Instead, he said it seeks to impose the cost of escalation on the party enforcing it. This means that any Saudi military move could be met with options aimed at shifting the same balance of pressure.

The speech also called on the Yemeni people to intensify their efforts, reflecting Sanaa’s readiness to approach the next phase as an open-ended confrontation rather than merely a political crisis that can be managed through economic and military pressure.

Palestine and Iran: Expanding the Framework of Confrontation

The movement leader also reaffirmed Sanaa’s support for the Palestinian people and their cause, which is a cause of the entire Muslim nation, while pledging continued support for the Palestinian resistance and calling for the fall of the Israeli entity.

He reaffirmed Yemen’s opposition to U.S. and Israeli aggression targeting the region under the banner of changing the Middle East and establishing “Greater Israel.”

Leader al-Houthi also renewed Yemen’s support for Iran and called for strengthening the unity of fronts and cooperation among the Axis of Jihad and Resistance, alongside support for resistance movements in Lebanon, Palestine and other fronts.

At its core, the Ansarullah leader’s speech delivered three clear messages to Riyadh: the blockade would carry a cost, Saudi military buildups could face direct targeting, and any confrontation with Saudi Arabia would be viewed by Sanaa within a broader regional context involving the United States, the Israeli entity, Palestine and Iran.

Accordingly, Sayyed al-Houthi’s message was that the next phase would not be measured solely by developments along the border, but by each side’s ability to impose the cost of escalation on the other, while holding Riyadh responsible for any consequences arising from the continuation of the military course.

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