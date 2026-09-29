Erdogan condemns crimes against humanity in Gaza, pledges accountability

AhlulBayt News Agency: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly condemned crimes against humanity committed in Gaza and across the region, pledging that his administration will pursue accountability for those responsible.

In a statement posted on X, Erdogan said that “those who have shed the blood of 74,000 of our Gazan brothers and sisters” and those who “sow terror in our region from Lebanon to Syria” must face justice.

“We will never waver in our stance until they are held accountable before the law,” Erdogan wrote, adding that Turkiye would “courageously continue to proclaim the truth and boldly speak the facts”.

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