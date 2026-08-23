Pro-Palestinian rally held in Budapest to condemn Israeli crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency: A rally was organized in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, on Friday to voice support for the Palestinian people and condemn Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

The pro-Palestinian demonstration that took place on Vámház Boulevard was organized by the Community of Palestinians Living in Hungary.

According to Euronews, participants expressed solidarity with Palestinians detained by Israel, particularly Dr Husam Abu Safiya, a pediatrician and obstetrician from the Gaza Strip who has been held without charge or trial since 2024.

Demonstrators called for freedom for Palestine and a genuine peace in the Middle East.

A small number of counter-protesters carrying Israeli flags were also present.

One participant accused Israel of presenting itself as a victim while Palestinians were being detained and killed.

The participant in the rally called for the Israeli regime’s international isolation.

Another participant questioned why Hungary continued to maintain relations with the Israeli regime.

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