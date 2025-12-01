Commemoration of International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People held in Budapest

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Church of the Return in Budapest held a special mass on Sunday to commemorate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, with the participation of the State of Palestine’s mission in Hungary, the Palestinian community, a number of Hungarian supporters, and members of the Palestinian-Hungarian Friendship Committee.

The event featured traditional Hungarian hymns and songs centered on the values of homeland, humanity, and peace, performed by Kudli Zoltán Choir with opera singer Béla Bernes, conveying a spiritual and cultural message highlighting the depth of solidarity between the Palestinian and Hungarian peoples.

In his speech, Palestinian Ambassador to Hungary Fadi Al-Husseini emphasized the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in facing challenges, noting the violations and restrictions on freedom of worship faced by Palestinians, both Muslims and Christians, and stressing the historical coexistence and peace preserved in their cities and holy sites.

Al-Husseini also highlighted the role of lawyers and civil society in defending Palestinian rights, mentioning the efforts of the Hungarian Bar Association in supporting Palestinian children and promoting justice and rights. He added that what unites Palestinians and Hungarians is the belief in Palestine’s freedom and the justice of its cause.

The mass concluded with a tribute to the souls of Palestinian children who lost their lives due to the conflict, in a moving moment shared by both Palestinians and Hungarians, marked by both sorrow and hope for a better future.

Additionally, the mass included a presentation on Palestinian culture and national heritage, showcasing photos and artifacts that reflect Palestinian identity, to raise awareness and strengthen solidarity between the Hungarian and Palestinian communities.

