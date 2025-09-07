Budapest candlelight vigil honors 20,000 children martyred in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of people in Budapest participated in an unprecedented candlelight vigil to honor the more than 20,000 children killed in the Gaza Strip since Israeli occupation lunched its genocidal war on October 7, 2023. This vigil was held by the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Hungary.

The event witnessed a high-level diplomatic presence, with more than 60 ambassadors and official representatives from several countries participating, along with representatives of political parties, civil society organizations, and communities.

In one of the most touching moments, a seven-year-old Palestinian girl, a survivor of the aggression on Gaza, took the stage to deliver a short but a powerful message of hope.

White balloons and doves were released into the sky as symbols of peace and innocence. Everyone observed a moment of silence, during which candles were lit in a touching scene.

