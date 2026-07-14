Memorial ceremony for Iran’s martyred Leader held in Hungary

ABNA24 - A commemoration ceremony was held at the Iranian embassy in Budapest, Hungary, to honor the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the late leader of the Islamic Revolution.

A mourning ceremony for the martyred Leader and his family was held in Hungary, attended by Iranians residing there. Participants honored their memory by reciting Ziyarat Ashura and engaging in mourning rituals.

Iranian Ambassador to Hungary Morteza Moradian described the loss of the martyred Leader as a painful tragedy.

He highlighted Ayatollah Khamenei’s bravery and strong bond with the people, emphasizing the need to uphold his ideals and continue his legacy.

Moradian also noted that the large turnout of the Iraqi people at the funeral demonstrated the bond between the two nations, which has provoked the anger of their enemies.



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