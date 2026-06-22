IRGC Quds Force chief warns Israel: Leave southern Lebanon or be kicked out

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force has issued a warning to Israeli forces occupying southern Lebanon, telling them in Hebrew that they have two options: withdrawing on their own or being forcefully expelled in humiliation.

Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa’ani posted the warning on social media on Sunday, addressing the Zionist “aggressor and terrorist soldiers”.

“If you do not withdraw from southern Lebanon on your own feet, the epic of the year 2000 will be repeated once again, the same year you fled this land in disgrace,” Qaani wrote, referring to the regime’s forced withdrawal from southern Lebanon 26 years ago.

“Today, if you persist in aggression and occupation, you will be kicked out in humiliation and defeat. The choice is yours.”

The IRGC commander cited recent battlefield losses, writing that “in less than four days, you have suffered 100 casualties!”

The warning came in the wake of constant Israeli ceasefire violations in the form of deadly attacks targeting civilians.

Hezbollah has responded forcefully to the aggressions, killing or injuring dozens of invading Israeli troops over the past couple of days.

The Israeli attacks came despite the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States last week, which stipulated an end to the war on Lebanon.

During the Switzerland talks on Sunday, Iranian officials insisted that the MoU demands on Lebanon must be completely respected.

Iranian officials argue that continued Israeli violations have raised doubts about Washington’s ability or willingness to enforce the agreement on its ally.

Israeli officials have signalled they have no intention of halting attacks on Lebanon, with Military Affairs Minister Israel Katz stating that Israel opposes any withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has warned that any breach of the ceasefire on one front constitutes a breach on all fronts.

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