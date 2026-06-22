Poll: 92% of Israelis Concede Iran Won US-Israeli War

AhlulBayt News Agency: A poll has found that the vast majority of Israelis concede the Tel Aviv regime's defeat in war on Iran and believe their leaders to be dishonest politicians.

According to the poll run by media on Sunday, most Israelis accepted losing the war and reject Tel Aviv's claim of winning it.

The new survey conducted by the Hebrew University Jerusalem from June 17 to 20, showed 92 percent of the respondents concede that Iran won the US-Israeli war of aggression launched earlier this year on the Islamic Republic.

The vast majority of the Israelis view the war on Iran and the subsequent Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the United States for a peace deal between Washington and Tehran in a negative way, with 83 percent of the respondents saying the move weakened the Israeli regime's long-term security and 86 percent having a negative attitude toward the outcome.

The new poll also found that 72.5 percent of Israelis do not see Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu as being honest and truthful to them when he claims that Tel Aviv achieved significant gains in the war.

In contrary to what he says, in fact close to 88 percent of the Israelis believe the regime has failed to achieve its objectives, or that it has fulfilled only some of them.

According to 56 percent of the respondents in the survey, Netanyahu failed in the war on Iran, or his management of it was poor.

In the meantime, 48 percent of the Israelis participating in the poll said they see the Israeli war on Lebanon as still ongoing and support the regime forces’ military aggression in the Arab country.

Tel Aviv claims the focus of its war on Lebanon is targeting the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement, which is allied with Iran.

One of the conditions of the Tehran-Washington interim deal is ending the Israeli war on Lebanon and exit of the occupying forces from the Arab county.

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