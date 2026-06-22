Iran's Prosecutor General: Hundreds of Criminal, Civil Cases Filed Against US, Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Prosecutor General Mohammad Movahedi Azad says the judiciary has launched hundreds of criminal and civil cases related to acts of aggression by the United States and Israel against the Iranian nation.

Speaking during a televised interview on Saturday, Movahedi Azad said the judiciary began legal proceedings immediately after the 12-day war in June 2025.

Legal authorities, he said, have since filed criminal complaints against those responsible and opened multiple cases at the Tehran Prosecutor’s Office.

According to him, more than 200 criminal cases have been referred to special investigative branches and are currently under review.

Several rulings, including compensation judgments against Washington and countries allied with it, had already been issued, with some entering the enforcement stage, he added.

In parallel, special civil courts staffed by judges with relevant expertise have been established to handle compensation claims arising from the aggression against the Islamic Republic.

According to the prosecutor general, around 300 lawsuits have so far been registered, involving more than 32,000 plaintiffs from different segments of society.

The claimants include individuals who were directly affected, as well as those who suffered psychological and security-related harm.

Movahedi Azad said the judiciary is pursuing the cases around the clock, with Tehran’s prosecutor personally overseeing the process.

He also announced that more than 2,000 lawyers have volunteered to provide legal assistance to those affected, both in domestic proceedings and in international legal forums.

The prosecutor general vowed that the Iranian judiciary would continue pursuing legal action until the rights of those affected are fully restored and damages are compensated.

On June 13, 2025, Israel launched a war of aggression against Iran, assassinating several high-ranking Iranian figures, including military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians. More than a week later, the United States entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities.

Less than nine months later, on February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched a new joint military aggression against Iran by assassinating the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with several senior military commanders.

During the 40-day war, the two countries carried out attacks targeting Iran’s critical infrastructure, including oil depots, gas refineries and power plants.

The coalition also killed hundreds of Iranian civilians in airstrikes across the country. Among the victims were more than 168 schoolchildren who were killed when Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in the southern city of Minab was bombed on the first day of the aggression.

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