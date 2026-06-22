Tehran-Washington memorandum benefits Palestine: Barghouti

AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestinian National Initiative Secretary-General Mustafa Barghouti says the memorandum of understanding reached between Iran and the United States to end the war will benefit the Palestinian cause and marks a setback for Israeli plots in the region.

According to Arabi 21, Barghouti said the halt to war in the region signifies the failure of US-Israeli aggression, not only against Iran but also against all Persian Gulf countries.

He said the agreement represented a major defeat for the Israeli regime and its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, stressing that the outcome ran contrary to Netanyahu’s wishes.

The memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States will have a positive impact on the Palestinian issue, Barghouti said.

He added that the agreement means the failure of efforts to normalize relations between Israel and Muslim countries with the aim of eliminating the Palestinian cause.

Barghouti further argued that the memorandum also signals the collapse a plan to transform Israel into an imperial power dominating the region.

He emphasized that neither the United States nor Israel had achieved the objectives they pursued through their military escalation against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The remarks came days after Iran and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding to end the US-Israeli-imposed war against the Islamic Republic.

President Masoud Pezeshkian and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, signed the agreement digitally and remotely on Wednesday.

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