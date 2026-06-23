Hamas Condemns Martyrdom of Two Palestinian Teens in West Bank Raid

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has condemned the killing of two Palestinian teenagers during an Israeli military raid in the southern occupied West Bank, describing the incident as part of Israel's policy of "systematic killings" in the territory.

In a statement issued on Monday, Hamas said the continued targeting of the "Palestinian nation, especially the youth and children, by the occupation forces is indicative of a systematic policy of extermination implemented by the Israeli regime aimed at quelling the spirit of resistance."

The resistance group further added that "This systematic approach to killing and intimidation will not succeed in fulfilling its objectives; instead, it will only reinforce the Palestinians' commitment to their rights and their determination to remain resolute against the continuous Israeli assaults."

Hamas urged the Palestinians living in the city of al-Khalil and throughout the occupied West Bank to unite, intensify all forms of resistance, and confront the aggression of illegal settlers and Israeli forces to protect their land and sacred sites.

The Israeli military forces killed two Palestinians and injured two others in the southern occupied West Bank early on Monday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A statement from the ministry indicated that 15-year-old Reda Sami Hassan Awad and Issa Arafat Ismail Awad, 19, were fatally shot by Israeli forces in the town of Beit Ummar, located northwest of al-Khalil.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing security sources, noted that Israeli troops left both individuals bleeding for a prolonged duration before taking their bodies away.

Additionally, two other young men sustained injuries from the Israeli attack and were transported to a hospital, where their condition was reported to be stable.

In a statement, the Israeli army said that the individuals had "hurled Molotov cocktails" at the illegal settlement of Karmi Tzur.

Karmi Tzur is established on Palestinian territory belonging to the town of Beit Ummar, situated north of al-Khalil.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that since the beginning of this year, at least 70 people have been killed by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank.

Since October 8, 2023, at least 1,173 Palestinians have been killed, 12,666 injured, around 23,000 have been abducted, and approximately 33,000 displaced in the occupied West Bank amid intensified Israeli military raids and settler attacks, according to Palestinian figures.

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