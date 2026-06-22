Moroccan Activists Protest Israeli Sports Delegation in Tangier

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dozens of activists gathered in the Moroccan city of Tangier on Saturday evening in a protest held near the “Tangier Marina” area, expressing their anger over the hosting of an Israeli sports delegation.

The action coincided with the start of the Optimist World Sailing Championship, which the coastal city is hosting from June 18 to 28, with wide international participation.

Field sources reported that Moroccan security forces directly intervened to disperse the protest, which was called for by the “Moroccan Front for Supporting Palestine and Opposing Normalization.”

The protest comes amid an ongoing popular movement in Morocco rejecting all forms of normalization with Israel and supporting the resilience of the Palestinian people.

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