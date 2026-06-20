Revelation of Scandal of Sexual Crimes Against Palestinians Sparks Outrage from Israel's UN Ambassador

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The ambassador of the Zionist regime to the United Nations clashed with a senior UN official during a session at the General Assembly, shouting at him. This tension occurred during a commemoration of the "International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict," following a recent UN report on sexual violence against Palestinians.

Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador, claimed that the 2025 report of this UN official, which documented patterns of sexual violence against Palestinians detained in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, was prepared under the influence of the UN Secretary-General's approach against Israel.

In the middle of Danon's remarks, Vanessa Frazier, the UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, intervened to raise a point of order, saying, "I'm sorry, but I have to raise a point of order."

Danon responded loudly, saying, "No, you be quiet, because I am speaking now. Shame on you. You too are part of this obsession and complex." Frazier replied, "This should not become personal... I want to raise a point of order."

The Israeli ambassador then addressed the UN official, adding, "We will not allow you to intimidate us. We are a member state, and you work for the UN, and now you must be quiet—you and your shameful report."

Frazier had previously, in a report, placed the Israeli army and security forces on the list of violators due to committing grave violations against Palestinian children. According to the report, children in the past year faced the highest level of grave violations since the establishment of this monitoring mechanism three decades ago, and for the first time, government forces were identified as responsible for the majority of these cases.

Danon also called Pramila Patten "an accomplice to this scandal." The 2025 report of the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict stated that Israel has not granted UN bodies access to monitor the situation, while severe restrictions on the delivery of humanitarian aid continue.

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