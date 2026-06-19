Tel Aviv's Genocidal Cult, Threat to All Humanity: Iranian FM

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, wrote in a post on X on Friday afternoon, June 19, reacting to the remarks of the Internal Security Minister of the Israeli regime, "These are not the boasts or the remarks of an anonymous insane and genocidal individual; they are the public statements of the Internal Security Minister of the Israeli regime."

Araghchi stated, "The genocidal death cult headquartered in Tel Aviv is a threat to all humanity. This current threatens all human beings, and its only objective is perpetual and endless war."

According to this report, Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Internal Security Minister of the Israeli regime, in a post on his X account, used extremely harsh and provocative language, including statements such as "For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must mourn and weep," or "All of Lebanon must burn!"—advocating collective punishment and inflicting widespread suffering on Lebanese civilians.

In this message, he openly rejects any diplomatic process that would lead to peace and stability in the Middle East, and supports actions based on killing and endless violence.

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