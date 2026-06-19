Widespread Media Coverage of Resumption of Activities of Cultural Chancellery of Iran in Sierra Leone

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The resumption of activities of the Cultural Chancellery of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sierra Leone after approximately seven years of hiatus was met with widespread reception from print media, news websites, and social networks in the country, becoming one of the major media topics in Freetown in recent days.

Several prominent Sierra Leonean newspapers and media outlets, including the Standard Times, The Independent, the Freetown Daily, and the Salone Times, published special reports and analyses, referring to the reopening of the Cultural Chancellery of the Islamic Republic of Iran as the beginning of a new chapter in cultural, scientific, and people-to-people cooperation between the two countries.

The Standard Times, on its front page, featuring a photograph of Dr. Abedin Siah Sefat Esfandiari, the Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran, ran the headline "Iran Reopens Its Cultural Front in Sierra Leone After a Long Absence," and highlighted the role of scientific exchanges, the dialogue of civilizations, and cultural cooperation in the development of relations between the two nations.

The Independent also, publishing a detailed report, described the reopening of the Cultural Chancellery of the Islamic Republic of Iran as "the beginning of a new era of bilateral cooperation" and emphasized the potential for cooperation in the fields of education, culture, art, and humanitarian activities.

The Freetown Daily, while covering this event, recalled the historical role of educational and cultural institutions affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran in training and empowering Sierra Leonean youth, and considered the resumption of the Cultural Chancellery's activities as an effective step in developing cultural relations between the two countries.

In addition to print media, Sierra Leonean news agencies and online media, including 232News, as well as media activists on social networks, highlighted the return of the Islamic Republic of Iran's cultural activities by publishing numerous reports and articles. In a significant portion of public reactions, positive memories of Iran's educational, cultural, and medical services in past years were recounted, and the resumption of these activities was welcomed.

Content analysis of the published material in Sierra Leonean media indicates that the public opinion and elites of the country view the renewed presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran as an opportunity for the development of cultural, scientific, and academic cooperation, and the strengthening of intercultural dialogue.

It is worth noting that the Cultural Chancellery of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sierra Leone resumed its official activities in June 2026, and extensive plans are underway for the development of cultural, educational, media, and academic cooperation between the two countries.

**************

End/ 345E