Trump: If It Weren't for Me, Israel Would Not Exist

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In an interview with Axios, U.S. President Trump made controversial remarks, claiming that Israel's survival depends on his support, while also speaking of the need to restrain the behavior of the regime's prime minister.

In the interview, parts of which were released last night, Trump added, "If it weren't for me, Israel would not exist today." Regarding his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said, "Our relationship is good, but we have to keep him a little sensible."

When asked whether he would be able to prevent Israel from attacking Lebanon, he also claimed, "Yes. Because they have great respect for me and they listen to whatever I say."

Trump's remarks come as Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, in an interview with Israel's Channel 14 on Friday, emphasized the continuation of the regime's military presence in the occupied areas of Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza, stating that no party can dictate to Israel.

In another part of his remarks, Trump reacted to the criticism from hardline Republicans regarding the recent agreement with Iran, saying, "Some people I used to respect are no longer respectable to me. They are extremists." Responding to criticism that the agreement has moved away from Washington's initial demands, the U.S. president claimed that the outcome in practice constitutes Iran's "unconditional surrender" and even "regime change", a claim for which he provided no further details.

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