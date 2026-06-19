One ISIS Element Arrested by the Popular Mobilization Forces

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Popular Mobilization Forces of Iraq announced that operatives of the organization's General Directorate of Security and Discipline, after obtaining the necessary judicial authorizations, successfully arrested a terrorist ISIS element in Anbar Province.

According to a report by the official Iraqi News Agency (INA), the PMU stated in a press release, "This successful operation is the result of intensive intelligence efforts and precise field monitoring of the movements of this wanted individual. Our forces, after collecting and analyzing information regarding his hideout, were able to arrest him based on a solid security plan, without encountering any obstacles."

The Popular Mobilization Forces noted that this operation is part of the organization's ongoing efforts to pursue terrorist elements and dormant ISIS cells, as well as to strengthen the country's security and stability by relying on precise intelligence data and preventive measures.

The arrested individual has been handed over to the judicial authorities assigned to manage investigations and preventive security for the completion of the interrogation process and legal proceedings.

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