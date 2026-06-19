Pentagon Requests $80 Billion in Additional Funding for War Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Wall Street Journal, citing informed sources, reported that Steven Feinberg, the U.S. Deputy Secretary of War, informed lawmakers in telephone calls this week that the department needs $80 billion in funding to cover the costs of the war against Iran, in addition to certain other expenses.

According to a report by Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the Wall Street Journal added that the broad supplemental funding request includes resources for the Pentagon as well as civilian priorities such as agricultural aid and disaster relief programs, and may be presented to U.S. lawmakers in the coming days.

Reuters reported that it has not yet been able to independently verify this report, and that the White House and the Pentagon have not commented on the matter outside of official working hours.

$25 Billion Cost in Initial Estimate

A Pentagon official told Reuters in April that the war against Iran had so far cost approximately $25 billion.

This figure was the first official estimate of the costs of the war against Iran. However, the final cost of the war that U.S. President Donald Trump, in cooperation with the Zionist regime, began on February 28, 2026, remains a subject of debate and inquiry in Congress.

Opposition to the $200 Billion Funding Request

Earlier, an initial request of $200 billion for supplemental funding had faced strong opposition from a number of U.S. lawmakers.

In April, Russell Vought, the Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, told a hearing of the House Budget Committee that he had no estimate of the cost of the war against Iran. These remarks were made during his defense of Trump's request for an annual military budget of $1.5 trillion.

Concerns About the Economic Costs of the War Against Iran

The proposed budget also reflects the priorities of the Republican Party ahead of the November midterm elections—elections in which the party is seeking to maintain control of Congress.

This request comes as American voters' concerns about rising living costs, energy prices, and the financial pressures resulting from the war against Iran have increased.

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