Yemeni Ansarullah Threatens Saudi Arabia / End of De-escalation, Return to Confrontation?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Ansarullah movement in Yemen has threatened to end the de-escalation situation that Yemen has experienced over the past four years and to enter a phase of breaking the economic blockade imposed on the country for the past 11 years and liberating the occupied provinces.

According to a report by the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, the Ansarullah movement stated that this action would be in response to Saudi Arabia's evasion of its peace obligations and its continued delay in implementing the roadmap, a roadmap intended to lift Yemen out of the state of neither war nor peace.

In this context, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Ansarullah movement, in a statement published by the official Yemeni news agency Saba, called for official and popular mobilization to confront the dangers and challenges arising from the comprehensive hostile aggression of the enemies—a reference to Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Al-Houthi accused the coalition waging war on Yemen, operating under U.S. supervision and Saudi execution, of occupying a large part of Yemeni territory, dominating the country's national oil and gas resources, violating Yemen's sovereignty and independence, continuing the blockade of Yemen, and waging extensive economic wars against the Yemeni people.

He also accused the coalition of employing takfiri groups and mercenary forces to kill and target Yemeni society.

The Ansarullah leader emphasized that the movement's forces remain in a state of constant readiness to confront any escalation of tensions by the American and Zionist enemy in the region, as well as any attempt to again abandon Gaza or any of the resistance axis fronts.

Welcome in Areas Under Sanaa Government Control

Al-Houthi's call was met with widespread welcome in areas under the control of the Sanaa government. Some activists considered it a practical plan that could lead to the end of the economic blockade and the restoration of salaries and wages, whether through peace or through war.

Abdullah al-Nu'ami, a member of Ansarullah's political bureau, wrote in a message on X, "This call for mobilization and readiness for the next phase, whose title is breaking the blockade and restoring the natural wealth plundered by the aggressor coalition, is made in response to the Yemeni people's demand to end this suffering."

Hazam al-Asad, another member of Ansarullah's political bureau, also said in a message, "The time has come for the Yemeni nation, which has endured years of aggression, bombardment, blockade, and suffering, to live with dignity and independence and to benefit from the bounties and resources of its country like other nations of the world. Eleven years of suffering and patience are enough."

He added, "Lions do not die of hunger next to pens full of fat livestock; every patience has an end, and every right has its time."

Message to Saudi Arabia

Observers in Sanaa view Ansarullah's call for escalation as a message to Saudi Arabia, which they consider primarily responsible for the slowdown in the peace process.

These observers believe that Sanaa's message is that the option available to the Yemeni people to end the deadlock created in the peace path over the past years is a return to the starting point of the conflict.

They say that after the end of the regional conflict and the movement of Iran and the United States from a state of war toward de-escalation and peace, there is no longer room for Saudi Arabia to maneuver.

In the view of these analysts, Saudi Arabia now faces two choices. The first is to continue implementing the steps of the UN roadmap and begin confidence-building measures to end the suffering of the Yemeni people resulting from years of war and blockade. The second is to prepare for a widespread war that may also involve the Red Sea and the economic interests of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

UN Efforts to Maintain De-escalation

The Sanaa threat to escalate the conflict coincides with the announcement by Hans Grundberg, the UN envoy for Yemen, that his office intends to invite representatives of the Yemeni parties to the military committee, as well as Saudi Arabia, to a meeting.

The aim of this meeting has been stated as examining ways to reduce tensions and improve communication channels between the parties. This issue was raised in Grundberg's latest report to the UN Security Council.

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