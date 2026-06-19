“We Have Been Victorious on the Battlefield, Narrative of Defeat Distortion of Reality”: Ramazani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, in remarks referring to the arrival of the month of Muharram, described this month as "the month of the victory of wills" and said, "Behind the month of victory lie the beauties related to human life. Muharram is the month in which we are tasked with pursuing divine goals: reviving religion, reviving divine values, realizing good deeds, and combating wrongdoings."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly added, "Anything that is harmful to society or the individual must be forbidden, and the first to abandon it should be ourselves. Muharram is the month of good deeds, and one of the most important of these good deeds is paying attention to the Islamic Revolution, the Islamic system, the Islamic country, and the Islamic government, and moving toward the new Islamic civilization."

The Unity of the Imam and the Ummah, the Secret of the Victory of the Islamic Revolution

Ayatollah Ramazani, emphasizing the importance of the issue of Imamate and the Ummah, stated, "Wherever the Ummah has stood alongside the Imam, it has always been victorious; but wherever the Ummah has distanced itself from the Imam who is to be obeyed, that nation has been defeated."

A member of the Assembly of Experts, describing the most important factor in the victory of the Islamic Revolution as the unity between the Imam and the Ummah, said, "The great Imam (r.a.) and the martyred Imam taught us this great lesson. The connection that should have been formed between the Imam and the Ummah was best demonstrated in the Islamic Revolution. The great Imam had faith in his Ummah, and the martyred Imam also had faith in his Ummah. This mutual relationship led to the endurance and ultimate victory of the Revolution."

He continued, "Of course, the Imam and the Ummah have duties and obligations toward each other that must be properly understood. The great lesson our Imam and our martyred Imam taught us was to stand behind the Wilayah so that no harm would come to your country."

Leadership as the Factor for Overcoming Crises and Seditions

Ayatollah Ramazani, referring to the experiences of the past four decades of the Islamic Revolution, said, "Throughout this Revolution, we have passed through numerous crises and seditions, and this has been blessed by leadership and Imamate. The continuity of leadership is the continuation of the movement of the prophets."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly added, "Today, we have also voted for the leadership of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, we have pledged allegiance to him, and we obey him. We must not distance ourselves from the leadership. We must move step by step in the path of the leadership, because the leadership considers the interests of the system and all aspects related to the Islamic system."

He stated, "Today, we also see that after the martyrdom of the martyred Imam, our noble Leader is managing the country's affairs in the best possible manner. Some raise doubts about his physical condition, but let the enemies know that he is in full health and manages the country with the same insight, intelligence, and precise understanding of the country, national interests, and the international arena."

The Enemy Achieved None of Its Objectives and Proposed a Ceasefire Out of Desperation

Ayatollah Ramazani, referring to the recent developments in the region and the world, said, "We are facing a great historical uprising (Be'that). We have passed through historical turning points and have entered sensitive and great arenas."

The representative of the people of Gilan in the Assembly of Experts added, "The enemy sought to erase Iran from the pages of history, to dismember the country, to weaken the Islamic Republic, and to limit Iran's missile power. But it achieved none of its objectives and proposed a ceasefire out of desperation."

He noted, "Despite its absolute defeat, the enemy tries to present a narrative of victory for itself; but analysts around the world, even in America and Europe, have declared America's absolute defeat. However, Western media try to portray the reality in reverse."

The Islamic Republic Is the Definite Victor on the Battlefield

Ayatollah Ramazani emphasized, "Islamic Iran has so far been the victor on the battlefield, and there is no doubt about this. Of course, we have suffered much material and spiritual damage and lost many dear ones, but the blood of these martyrs has brought about a global uprising (Be'that)."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly stated, "In India, not only Shia Muslims, but Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus, and Jains held mourning ceremonies. In Pakistan, the majority of the people expressed sympathy with the Iranian nation, and this shows that the nations of the region have realized that the Islamic Republic has been the victor of this arena."

A Civilizational War Between the Front of Truth and Falsehood

Referring to the confrontation between the discourse of the Islamic Revolution and Western civilization, he said, "Real peace is not possible between these two discourses. On one side is the Western civilizational discourse, whose result is discrimination, injustice, crime, and domination; and on the other side is the discourse of the Islamic Revolution, which is based on dignity, honor, justice, spirituality, power, and supporting the oppressed."

Ayatollah Ramazani added, "These two civilizations will never reconcile with each other, because one is under the Wilayah of Satan and the other under divine Wilayah. One is the front of truth and the other the front of falsehood."

Iran Is the Most Powerful Religious System in the World

The representative of the people of Gilan in the Assembly of Experts, stating that the Islamic Republic is today the only powerful religious system in the world, said, "The United States and all global powers must accept that Iran has become a powerful and invincible country and should no longer entertain the fantasy of aggression against Iran."

Regarding the Zionist regime, he also stated, "Israel's fate is clear. It is a regime that has always committed crimes, and if it transgresses again, our mujahideen and border guards are ready to give the necessary response."

Preserving Islamic Identity and Confronting Cultural Aggression

In another part of his remarks, Ayatollah Ramazani emphasized, "The West and the hegemonic system have targeted our religion, culture, and human values. They seek to steer the Islamic system toward permissiveness and moral laxity."

Addressing the women and girls of society, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly said, "They must study and be aware of their identity. We must preserve our identity, position, and greatness. Iranians have always been noble, dignified, and authentic, and we must safeguard these qualities."

Muharram; The Month of Resistance and the Continuation of the Path of Ashura

Referring to the role of the culture of Ashura in the power of the Islamic Republic, he stated, "Today, Islamic Iran, through the lens and thought of Ashura, has become a regional superpower and plays a role in the international arena."

Ayatollah Ramazani added, "The Islamic Revolution itself was a miracle, and the events of recent months are also a manifestation of that same miracle. More than a year has passed since the second imposed war, and during this time, the country's defensive and missile power, as well as the influence of the Islamic Republic in the international arena, have increased."

The representative of the people of Gilan in the Assembly of Experts stated, "This year's Muharram should be considered 'Muharram of Resistance'—a Muharram that teaches the culture of resistance to the world. The greatest achievement of the Islamic Revolution is that it taught nations that one can stand against oppression and be victorious."

Ayatollah Ramazani, noting that the Islamic Republic considers itself victorious on the battlefield, said, "Despite this victory, we do not celebrate; because we are in mourning. We are both mourning the days of Muharram and in grief for our Imam and our martyred dear ones."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly added, "We have not yet held the funeral of our Imam, and we have not yet shed the tears that we should have shed for his separation. The funeral of these martyrs will itself be another miracle and will illuminate the path for freedom-seekers of the world."

He emphasized, "We have not forgotten the demand for retribution for our Imam, and we will never consider the United States and Israel as our friends. They are our definite enemies."

Ayatollah Ramazani also, referring to the negotiation process, stated, "The enemies of Islam must know that today's Iran is fundamentally different from the Iran of the past. The Islamic Republic will preserve its weapons, missile power, and regional authority, and will not allow any aggressive intent toward the country."

A member of the Assembly of Experts concluded by noting, "Some may offer different analyses, but they should not present a narrative of defeat. We have been victorious on the battlefield and have won this war against the United States and Zionism. We are still on the battlefield and must maintain our various combat formations until this path reaches its conclusion."

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