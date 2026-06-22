Ayatollah Ramezani: Ashura Culture Source of Dignity, Strength for Iranian Nation

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Reza Ramezani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, at the mourning ceremony on the morning of the seventh day of Muharram, while emphasizing that understanding the Islamic lifestyle depends on correctly comprehending the meaning of life and the reality of man, stated, "To understand the ideal lifestyle, we must first understand the Quranic and AhlulBayt (a.s.) perspective on life and death; because lifestyle is shaped based on man's attitude toward himself and the world."

He described man as a "divine phenomenon and a great capital" and added, "God has placed all the necessary means for human growth and excellence at his disposal and has subjugated many of the world's blessings to him. Therefore, man is a being of great capital and must utilize this immense capital in the right direction."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, referring to the verses of the Holy Quran, said, "After knowledge of God, the most important knowledge for man is knowledge of himself. In traditions, self-knowledge has been mentioned as the highest form of knowledge; because the value of any knowledge depends on the value of its subject, and no subject is more important for man than knowing the truth of his own existence."

He emphasized, "Man needs a divine teacher to know his true self, and that is why God has chosen the prophets and divine saints as the educators and teachers of humanity. The Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h) and the AhlulBayt (a.s.) are the most perfect models of life – those who have utilized all of man's existential capacities in the best possible way."

Ayatollah Ramezani, stating that the Holy Quran has introduced Prophet Ibrahim (a.s.) and the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h) as models, added, "The Infallible Imams (a.s.) are the perfect examples of divine life, and their lifestyle should serve as a model for mankind."

He then elaborated on the various dimensions of human life and enumerated four types of relationships for man, saying, "The first and most important relationship is the relationship with God. The deeper this connection, the more divine human life will become. Many of the divine saints dedicated their entire being to introducing God, and all their words and actions bore a divine hue."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly identified the second relationship as "man's relationship with himself" and stated, "Many people have not yet reached true self-knowledge and mistake their real self for their natural and outward self. While the truth of man lies in his heavenly dimension, and human growth and excellence depend on the flourishing of this very truth."

Referring to the difference between real and nominal assets, he noted, "Material and outward wealth is not lasting, but spiritual and heavenly assets will always accompany a person – even after death. Therefore, man must employ his existential capital in the path of faith and righteous deeds."

Ayatollah Ramezani named the third relationship as "man's relationship with nature" and said, "Nature presents God's signs before man. The sky, the earth, the seas, plants, and various creatures – each is a sign of God's power and wisdom, and a monotheistic person attains divine knowledge through observing them."

He added, "The Holy Quran and Islamic traditions pay special attention to nature and the beings of the world, and studying creation can lead man to a deeper knowledge of God. In this regard, preserving the environment is also among man's important duties, and one should not pollute nature and God's blessings."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly identified the fourth relationship as "man's relationship with fellow human beings" and emphasized, "Some individuals assume no responsibility toward others, and some, with a colonialist and hegemonic outlook, seek to exploit people. This is while the divine logic is based on service, guidance, and helping others."

Criticizing the hegemonic system and the crimes of the Zionist regime, he stated, "Hegemonic thinking considers itself a superior race and views others as tools for its own interests. The result of such a mindset is the oppression, war, massacres, and crimes we witness today in Gaza and other parts of the world."

Ayatollah Ramezani, referring to the hegemonic policies against the Iranian nation, said, "The enemies imagine they can subdue the Iranian nation through threats and pressure, while Islamic Iran, relying on the culture of Ashura and the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), has become one of the most powerful countries in the world."

He emphasized, "The Iranian nation has shown that it will not surrender to external threats and pressures, and it derives its dignity and strength from the culture of Ashura and the thought of Wilayah."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, paying tribute to Imam Khomeini (r.a.), Martyr Ayatollah Raisi, Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, and other martyrs of the resistance front, stated, "These great figures preserved the dignity and independence of the Islamic Ummah through their sacrifice and devotion, and their path continues."

In conclusion, he considered adherence to Wilayah and holding fast to the teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) as factors in preserving the dignity and strength of Islamic society, and noted, "The culture of Ashura, Ghadir, and Wilayah charts the course of happiness, dignity, and progress for nations, and any society that remains committed to this path will enjoy power and steadfastness."

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