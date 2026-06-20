Negotiation in Logic of Hegemonic System Means Dictating Demands: Ramazani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, speaking at the mourning ceremony on the fifth night of Muharram, stating that the main theme of his remarks is the system of Imamate, said, "If Imamate connects with the Ummah and the Ummah stands alongside the Imam, that society will grow and, in my words, will be an invincible society."

Ayatollah Ramazani continued, "God has established rules and laws for human life that are not merely individual but also have social dimensions, and the implementation of these laws in society requires governance."

Referring to the establishment of the Islamic government by the Noble Prophet (p.b.u.h.) in Medina, he said, "The Noble Prophet (p.b.u.h.) established a government after the conditions were met, because Islam is not limited to prayer, fasting, and individual acts of worship; it also has a program for administering society."

He added, "All divine prophets sought to establish justice in society, as the Holy Quran states: 'That people may uphold justice.'"

Ayatollah Ramazani, referring to the hardships endured by the Noble Prophet (p.b.u.h.) and the early Muslims, said, "The Noble Prophet (p.b.u.h.) and his companions suffered greatly, but what made Islam global was, above all, the Prophet's morality."

He added, "Islam spread through the Prophet's morality, and in the arenas where defense was needed, a sword like that of the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali (a.s.), came to the aid of Islam."

Referring to the role of Imam Khomeini (r.a.) in reviving religious governance, he said, "Westerners believed that no religious government would ever be formed in the world again and that all governments would be secular, but Imam Khomeini (r.a.) destroyed this notion."

Ayatollah Ramazani stated, "The Islamic Revolution showed that a religious government can be formed in this era as well, and this revolution disrupted the equations of the hegemonic system in the world."

Referring to the steadfastness of the Islamic Republic of Iran against the great powers, he said, "Today, the only power standing against the United States and the bullies of the world is Islamic Iran."

Ayatollah Ramazani added, "If one retreats in the face of the hegemonic system, they will take several steps forward, because their language is the language of resistance, and negotiation in the logic of the hegemonic system means dictating demands."

Negotiation in the Logic of the Hegemonic System; Dictating Demands

A member of the Assembly of Experts, referring to the nature of the behavior of the United States and the hegemonic system, stated, "If there is even a slight retreat in the face of this current, they will take several steps forward, because their language is the language of resistance, and they do not understand any other language."

He added, "Negotiation in the logic of the hegemonic system is not equal and fair dialogue, but rather means dictating demands. When the hegemonic system says 'negotiate with us,' it writes down its demands one by one and expects the other side to implement them."

Ayatollah Ramazani stated, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has changed the literature of negotiation; that is, the principle of negotiation is accepted in the international arena, but bargaining in negotiation and the manner of speaking before the hegemonic powers must be such that there is no retreat in it."

He emphasized, "The language of the hegemonic system must be fully understood, because even one step of retreat makes them more insolent and leads to greater greed on their part."

Stating that the hegemonic system does not fear secular Islam, liberal Islam, or currents like ISIS, he said, "The only Islam that the hegemonic system fears is Ghadiri and Ashura Islam."

He said, "Ashura and Ghadiri Islam is the Islam of dignity, resistance, freedom, and the struggle against oppression, the Islam that Imam Khomeini (r.a.) and the martyred Imam revived."

Ayatollah Ramazani, referring to the role of the martyrs of the resistance in awakening the nations, said, "The pure blood of the martyred Imam and the martyrs of the resistance awakened the nations in various parts of the world and strengthened the will of the nations."

He added, "Today, in various countries, from India and Pakistan to Europe and America, the nations, inspired by the culture of resistance, have entered the arena and are just beginning to understand the meaning of life, freedom, resistance, and dignity."

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