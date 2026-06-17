Ayatollah Ramazani Meets with Head of Supreme Islamic Council of Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, who has traveled to Iraq, met and held talks with Sheikh Humam Hamoudi, the head of the Supreme Islamic Council of Iraq, in Baghdad. This meeting was held with the presence of Hojat al-Islam Gholamreza Abazari, the Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Iraq, at the headquarters of the Supreme Islamic Council of Iraq.

Sheikh Humam Hamoudi, while welcoming, offered condolences for the martyrdom of Grand Ayatollah Imam Khamenei (r.a.) and described his loss as a great and sorrowful tragedy for his admirers, followers, and the devotees of Wilayah.

Subsequently, Ayatollah Ramazani, while thanking the head of the Supreme Islamic Council of Iraq for the invitation, described this meeting as a valuable opportunity for expanding and developing the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) between the two countries.

Referring to the martyrdom of the dear and great Leader of the Revolution, Ayatollah Ramazani stated, "Before his martyrdom, he predicted that the people would be mobilized and would carry out and complete the task."

He added, "During these days, our country has offered many martyrs to the sanctity of Islam and the Revolution, such as the martyrs of the Dena destroyer and the martyrs of the Shajareh Tayabeh School in Minab, which must not be overlooked, and the memory of these dear ones must be kept alive and eternal."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly emphasized, "The presence of the Iranian people in the streets for more than one hundred days is an uprising (Be'that) that the Revolution has not witnessed until now, and this is the greatest support for the mujahideen on the battlefield and the defenders in the arena of diplomacy and other fields. This is a great miracle."

He continued, "We have witnessed this miracle not only in the Islamic Republic of Iran but also in Iraq. The widespread marches from Europe and America to West Asia, Pakistan, India, and other countries confirm this view. In New Delhi, Mumbai, and elsewhere, we witnessed gatherings and assemblies of nearly 100,000 people."

The Blood of the Martyred Leader Strengthened Both the Republican and Islamic Aspects of the System

Ayatollah Ramazani said, "The blood of our martyred Imam strengthened both the republican aspect of the system, which had been somewhat damaged, and its Islamic aspect, and made the slogan 'Hayhat Minna al-Dhilla' (Down with Humiliation) the axis of the nation's demand."

Referring to the war with Banu Qurayza, where the number of Muslims was 3,000 and the front of the disbelievers 10,000, he added, "The Prophet (p.b.u.h) said, 'Let the people come to the residential areas and shout 'Allahu Akbar.' This caused terror in the disbelievers and brought God's help and assistance."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly stated, "You see how beautifully, in the Hajj message, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, explains the meaning of 'Labbayk' (Here I am, O God). The martyred Imam gave a new vision to the human generation. Although we endured a heavy and sorrowful cost."

Ayatollah Ramazani stated, "This shows that we are facing new conditions in the world. Some experts have said that the Islamic Revolution, after the martyrdom of the Leader, has been divided into two parts: one part before the martyrdom of Imam Khamenei (r.a.) and another part after his martyrdom."

Emphasizing the unparalleled position of the martyred Leader, he added, "It can be said with certainty that in the history of the Islamic world, we have not had a personality like him who was a source of emulation, a leader, a guardian jurist, a ruler, and comprehensive in all aspects. In truth, it must be said that the father of the Islamic world was martyred. Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Reza Sistani stood for over two hours at the ceremony after his martyrdom, receiving the mourning people for the martyred Imam of the Ummah."

Ayatollah Ramazani further, referring to the characteristics of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, said, "Conditions for a comfortable life were available to him, but he chose asceticism. The conditions of leadership are jurisprudence, justice, and mastery of political issues, and the current Leader of the Revolution possesses all these characteristics."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly emphasized, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is the only powerful and independent religious political system in the world and is the fourth most powerful country in the world, governed on the basis of religious rule."

In conclusion, referring to the blessed Eid al-Ghadir, which they had recently passed, Ayatollah Ramazani said, "This is a great event and an important day for the Muslims of the world. It has two lessons: first, that the best must rule; and second, that the people must be present on the scene to pledge allegiance."

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