Webinar "Hajj and Disavowal from Polytheists" Held by ABWA

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Continuing the series of Hajj webinars organized by the Deputy for International Affairs of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, the webinar "Hajj and Disavowal from Polytheists" was held in Arabic with the participation of a group of scholars and activists in the religious field.

The speakers at this session, while examining the concepts of "Guardianship (Wilayah)" and "Disavowal (Bara'ah)" in Islamic teachings, emphasized the necessity of re-examining these two concepts in the contemporary world and their role in strengthening the unity of the Islamic Ummah.

At the beginning of the session, Dr. Khaled al-Taroudi, a professor at Zaytouna University in Tunisia, expressing gratitude to activists in scientific and Islamic fields, described the holding of such sessions as paving the way for a better understanding of the issues and challenges facing the Islamic Ummah, stating, "The topic of today's session is centered on two important terms: 'Wilayah' and 'Bara'ah'—two concepts that are applicable both in the doctrinal sphere and in the political arena of the Islamic Ummah, and are among the most important subjects that need to be discussed in today's circumstances."

Emphasizing the necessity of re-examining religious concepts in contemporary times, he stated, "If these concepts are studied and explained correctly and in accordance with the conditions of today's world, they can solve part of the problems of the Islamic Ummah." According to him, one of the important questions today is how a Muslim can protect his beliefs in today's unstable intellectual and cultural system and not follow cultures that are incompatible with Quranic and Islamic foundations.

Al-Taroudi added, "To answer this question, the concepts of Wilayah and Bara'ah must be re-examined historically, intellectually, and politically, and separated from the interpretations and errors that have been imposed on them throughout history among some currents and Islamic schools of thought." He stated, "One cannot speak about Wilayah and Bara'ah in today's world while these concepts are still explained with the literature of the third and fourth centuries."

The Islamic scholar, stating that Wilayah and Bara'ah must be explained in the scientific, intellectual, and behavioral language of today's world, noted, "The religion of Islam is not limited to a specific school of thought or a particular historical period, and its concepts must be explained in a way that has the capacity to respond to the needs of contemporary humanity."

He further described one of the important stages in re-examining these concepts as distinguishing between the doctrinal stability emphasized by the Quran and the civilizational and historical interpretations influenced by the conditions of the time, saying, "Some civilizations and currents throughout history have presented specific and sometimes limited interpretations of Quranic concepts that need to be examined more carefully today."

Referring to the changing conditions of communication in today's world, al-Taroudi added, "In the current era, countries and societies have become closer to each other due to the expansion of communications, but sometimes incorrect interpretations of the concepts of Wilayah and Bara'ah have led to distance and separation rather than proximity between people and Islamic schools of thought. Therefore, these concepts must be transformed from a tool for severing relations into a tool for preserving cultural, religious, and moral identity."

Stating that the concept of Wilayah in today's world has undergone some differences from the past, he said, "In the past, Wilayah was more concerned with the relationship with a specific individual or a particular position, but today Wilayah can mean connection with an idea, a school of thought, a value, or an approach. Because Wilayah in the contemporary world is more related to perspective, thought, and the path of seeking truth than being limited to a person."

Al-Taroudi also emphasized the necessity of distinguishing between doctrinal Wilayah and moral humanity, stating, "Moral humanity in today's world means the proper utilization of Quranic concepts to achieve noble goals in Islamic society." He identified social justice, human dignity, and the defense of truth as among the topics that must be considered in light of the re-examination of the concepts of Wilayah and Bara'ah.

In the concluding part of his remarks, he described Wilayah in today's world as the tendency towards justice, dignity, and truth, and Bara'ah as standing against oppression, tyranny, and injustice, stating, "The contemporary world calls us to rethink religious literature and terminology—a rethinking that, without harming the essence of the concepts, can make them understandable and applicable for today's generation."

Following this session, Dr. Mousavi Qadamgahi, a professor at the University of Tehran, referring to the important place of Wilayah in the Holy Quran, stated that God has addressed the issue of Wilayah in numerous verses, and this is one of the fundamental topics of the Quran. He said, "In examining this issue, two basic questions arise: first, what do Wilayah and Bara'ah mean in the Quran; and second, what role do these two concepts play in solving the problems and issues of Muslims in the contemporary world?"

Citing the noble verse "Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah, and those with him are harsh against the disbelievers, merciful among themselves," he considered this verse as an indication of the importance of companionship, obedience, and connection with the Noble Prophet (p.b.u.h) and the community of believers, adding, "The Holy Quran, on one hand, emphasizes mercy and solidarity among believers, and on the other hand, addresses taking a stance against currents opposing the truth."

Mousavi Qadamgahi also, referring to the verse "A declaration of disavowal from Allah and His Messenger to those of the polytheists with whom you made a treaty," introduced the concept of Bara'ah as one of the important teachings of the Quran and said, "In the present time, Muslims must also clarify their position towards the currents of oppression, domination, and enmity with the Islamic Ummah and have a unified stance against them."

Emphasizing that Muslims, both Shia and Sunni, are members of one single Ummah, he noted, "The Islamic Ummah needs unity, solidarity, and a return to the fundamental concepts of the Quran to overcome current challenges, because Wilayah and Bara'ah are two inseparable concepts on the path to completing faith and forming a single Islamic Ummah."

Mousavi Qadamgahi further, referring to a narration from the Noble Prophet (p.b.u.h) that "Is religion anything but love and hate?" stated, "Love in this context refers to Wilayah and hate refers to Bara'ah; that is, religious faith is not limited to inner belief, but requires connection with the front of truth and distancing from the current of falsehood."

In conclusion, he emphasized, "Faith in God is incomplete without accepting the Wilayah of the Prophet (p.b.u.h) and the AhlulBayt (a.s.), and the claim of being a single Ummah is meaningless without Bara'ah from the currents of oppression and enmity with Muslims." He described the unity of Muslims as a religious and social necessity and said, "The unity of the Islamic Ummah is realized in the light of a correct and balanced understanding of the two concepts of Wilayah and Bara'ah."

In the concluding remarks of this webinar, moderated by Dr. Mahdavi Manesh, the Director General of the Studies Department of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, the speakers emphasized that "Wilayah" and "Bara'ah" are two fundamental concepts in Islamic thought that must be re-examined while preserving their Quranic and doctrinal authenticity, using the language and addressing the needs of today's world. In their view, Hajj, as the greatest gathering of Muslims, is an important opportunity to explain these concepts, strengthen the unity of the Islamic Ummah, defend justice, and declare a stance against oppression and injustice.

**************

End/ 345