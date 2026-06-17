3rd Gathering of the ABWA's Missionaries Held in Vicinity of Shrine of Imam Ali (a.s.)

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the eve of the holy month of Muharram, the magnificent ceremony of the third gathering of the missionaries of the AhlulBayt World Assembly in Iraq was held with the presence of representatives of grand sources of emulation, prominent scholars, and missionaries, both women and men, in the vicinity of the shrine of Imam Ali (a.s.) in Najaf.

In this conference, Ayatollahs including Haj Sheikh Hassan Jawhari, Sayyed Riyadh al-Hakim (a scholar from Najaf), Sayyed Mojtaba Husseini (the representative of the Supreme Leader in Iraq), Ayatollah Ramazani (the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly), Sayyed Sadr al-Din al-Qabanchi (the Friday Prayer Leader of Najaf), and a number of other scientific and cultural figures, including the representative of the Holy Alawite Shrine and cultural centers and institutions in Iraq, were present.

The conference began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah for the noble martyrs of the Ramadan War, including the martyred Leader of the Ummah and Grand Ayatollah Fayyad, one of the prominent sources of emulation in Iraq.

Subsequently, Hojat al-Islam Sayyed Mohammad Reza Al-e Ayub, the representative of the AhlulBayt World Assembly in Iraq, welcomed the attendees and explained the objectives of this conference. Following his remarks, Hojat al-Islam Sheikh Ali Bashir al-Najafi (the son of the great source of emulation, Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Bashir al-Najafi), Ayatollah Ramazani, and Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Husseini delivered speeches in turn.

The gathering concluded with the appreciation of outstanding missionaries, supplication to the sacred presence of Sayyed al-Shuhada (a.s.), the holding of congregational prayer, and a generous banquet hosted by the Master of the Monotheists (a.s.) with his blessed food.

**************

End/ 345