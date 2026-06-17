22nd Vol. of "In the Presence of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)" Translated, Published in English

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): By the efforts of the General Department of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, the 22nd volume of the book "In the Presence of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)" concerning the superiority of Imam Ali (a.s.) over other companions, has been translated into English and published.

This book discusses the proof and reflection of the superiorities of Imam Ali (a.s.) over the other companions of the Prophet (p.b.u.h). In the author's view, aside from the personal and human virtues and characteristics of Ali (a.s.), and even solely in terms of comparison, and using the same criteria that the caliphs employed to evaluate individuals, the Commander of the Faithful (a.s.), due to his knowledge and individual and social qualities, was superior to the other companions of the Prophet (p.b.u.h).

Presenting aspects of Imam Ali's (a.s.) personality, providing the verses revealed about his virtues, presenting narrations that indicate the superiority of that noble Imam, examining the companions' perception and understanding of the personality of Imam Ali (a.s.), and mentioning his exclusive characteristics are the stages the author has traversed throughout this research.

The book "In the Presence of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)" has been prepared by Sayyed Abdul Rahim Mousavi and is a research work of the AhlulBayt World Assembly. This work has been translated into English by the Islamic Institute of London, represented by Ali al-Hakim, and published in crown octavo size.

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