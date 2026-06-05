Webinar "Mechanism for Developing Religious and Cultural Interactions Among Islamic Schools of Thought During Hajj" Held in Urdu

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Continuing the series of international Hajj webinars by the Deputy for International Affairs of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, the webinar "Mechanism for Developing Religious and Cultural Interactions Among Islamic Schools of Thought During Hajj" was held in Urdu, presented by Dr. Mostafa Jafari, a professor at the University of Science and Technology, and Dr. Zahed Ali Zahedi, Dean of the Faculty of Theology at the University of Karachi, Pakistan.

The session was moderated by Dr. Bayat, head of the Department for Subcontinent and Afghanistan. Dr. Jafari pointed to the most important benefits of Hajj from the perspective of Qur'anic verses and narrations. Comparing the contemporary applications of Hajj with what is intended in Islam, he stated: "One of the greatest benefits of Hajj is that Muslims from around the world gather in one place, exchange cultures, ideas, and concerns, seek solutions, and come closer to one another. But unfortunately, it must be said that these important matters are not observed as they should be during Hajj."

He continued: "If we pay attention, some of Islam's teachings are individual and some are social, but Hajj is the only act of worship on whose core rituals there is consensus among Islamic sects. Tawaf, Arafat, Mina, Muzdalifah, sacrifice, and shaving the head are the rites of Hajj, accepted by the entire Islamic world. Each year, representatives from approximately 57 countries participate in Hajj."

"So Muslims who gather during this season, by strengthening their monotheistic motivation and expanding ties and interactions, can prevent the isolation of Islam and Muslims, realize power and security, strengthen Islamic cultural identity, and achieve peace and security under the monotheistic system of Hajj. This requires us to understand Islamic teachings correctly and to make people of other countries aware of them."

Regarding the place of Hajj in Islam, Dr. Jafari said: "Hajj is a 'higher religious, cultural, and political university' that teaches a person proper self-preservation, social justice, sacrifice, discipline, and culture, so that they can spread these teachings throughout the world."

He also stated: "God made the Kaaba sacred and protected so that people, by gathering there, can converse with each other, share their issues, and become aware of each other's situations. Imam Sadiq (a.s.) used to set up a tent during the Hajj season and meet with people. The Noble Prophet (p.b.u.h.) also used to meet with leaders of various tribes during Hajj and hold sessions with Muslims who had come from distant lands."

Continuing the session, Dr. Zahedi, emphasizing the necessity of paying attention to the purpose and main philosophy of Hajj, described it as a global act of worship and a very distinguished field, which today, unfortunately, has been reduced to a collection of rituals.

Referring to the role of Imam Khomeini (r.a.) in reviving the true spirit of Hajj, he considered it the responsibility of Hajj officials and organizers to explain this Qur'anic truth from Surah Bara'ah to Muslims.

Zahedi also addressed the perspective of the martyred Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, on Hajj as the realization of "unity" under the title of practical Hajj, presenting observations regarding avoiding points of disagreement during Hajj. He added: "The image of a 'single Ummah' is seen in the very rituals of Hajj. Imam Khomeini considered Hajj as a factor for the awakening of the nation and the source of a spirit of resistance against colonialism. Even the Leader of the Revolution, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, in his Hajj message, emphasized the same meaning: that the capacities and capabilities of Muslim nations must be developed and flourished through interaction and exchange of views among themselves, and through work and planning, the world should become acquainted with Islamic civilization."

Stating that Hajj is a field for scientific and cultural exchange, he added: "Hajj is a field for preparing the grounds for spreading the teachings of Islam; a field for raising economic and social issues and providing solutions for them; a field for creating Islamic awakening and making enemies known. As long as we do not recognize the enemy, we will not be safe from him; if we do not confront him, we will remain unaware of his methods and tricks, and this will cause weakness for the Ummah. Therefore, there is no better place than Hajj for Muslims to seek solutions for all the problems they face today and, through cooperation and mutual assistance, make their path to progress possible."

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