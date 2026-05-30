Ayatollah Ramazani: The Martyrdom of Minab Students Is Evidence of the Oppression of Iran's System and People

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The General Department of Women and Family and the General Department of Africa-Arab of the Deputy for International Affairs of the AhlulBayt World Assembly organized the international webinar "The Martyred Leader and Reflection on the Martyrdom of the Innocent Children of Minab" with the slogan "Preserving Child Dignity, the Criterion of a Society's Religiosity and Humanity."

In this program, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly and several Shia figures from Arab and African countries delivered speeches.

Ayatollah Reza Ramazani noted that the martyred Leader Khamenei's lifestyle was derived from the Qur'an and the AhlulBayt (a.s.), stating that he was familiar with the Qur'an both in reciting its verses and in contemplating them.

Regarding the intellectual characteristics of the martyred Leader, he said, "The martyred Imam possessed a system of thought, and this system originated from his intellectual, moral, and practical foundations. It is the honor of the Islamic world that it had a leader like Imam Khamenei. He placed us on the correct path of history—that is, supporting the oppressed and opposing the oppressors—and as a perfect follower of the Prophet (p.b.u.h), he possessed the two Qur'anic characteristics: severe against the disbelievers and merciful among themselves."

The Asceticism of the Martyred Imam

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, speaking about the asceticism of the martyred Imam, said, "Although Imam Khamenei had all the means for the best possible life, he was content with an ascetic life at a level lower than an ordinary one. His personal characteristics are so great that this divine personality should be considered a model for the leaders of the Islamic world."

He added, "The event of Ghadir Khumm taught us that we must have the best individuals in leadership and the administration of society, and Imam Khamenei was the best for us. He taught us that the people of a country must be role-players. Imam Khamenei made us aware of the problems of human society; that we must fight modern slavery, discrimination, and injustice. We must not allow colonialists to plunder the wealth of nations and take away their will. Today, the Pharaohs of the age rule the world. Imam Khamenei awakened us to them, and we must continue his path so that nations attain their true position, grow, and do not allow their wealth to be placed at the disposal of a select few."

Regarding recent events, Ayatollah Ramazani stated, "We were never seeking war, and war was always imposed upon us: whether the first eight-year war, the second war imposed by the Zionists in which they martyred our commanders, or the third war in which they martyred our best, foremost among them the Sayyed of Martyrs, Ayatollah Khamenei."

The Enemy's Brutal Attack on the Shajareh Tayabeh School in Minab

He referred to the enemy's crime in attacking the Shajareh Tayabeh School in Minab and said, "One of the enemies' crimes was the deliberate martyrdom of 168 innocent students. Of course, this martyrdom led to humanity becoming aware of the crimes of America and the Zionists. In this war, the women of our society were aroused, and blessed by the blood of these great martyrs, they are in the streets alongside the men."

He continued, "In this event, it became clear that martyrdom is not specific to a particular age. Just as the martyrdom of children in Karbala demonstrated their oppression, the martyrdom of the Minab students is also evidence of the oppression of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian people, and certainly, this pure blood will awaken and enlighten dormant consciences. In appearance, the students of one school were martyred, but the students of all schools in the Islamic Republic of Iran, and indeed the world, were awakened. This shows that a school can be a fortress for nurturing the civilization-building generation of the future. It became clear that the classroom is not just a place for writing lessons, but a place for learning to stand against oppressors and international and maritime thieves."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly pointed to the awakening of people worldwide following the enemies' crimes and added, "Today, the era of bullying and domination has passed. Awakened nations are standing against oppression and cannot destroy this awakening that has occurred at all levels of our generations. Therefore, the steadfastness of families, the continuation of the martyrs' path, and the constant emphasis of Imam Khamenei on the patience of the martyrs' families must continue."

He emphasized, "Our martyred children did not allow the roots of this blessed tree to dry up with the enemy's storm. We hope that the defenders of human rights, who boast about human rights, will awaken from their slumber of neglect. They remained silent and did not condemn the murderers of this crime, while they must face the consequences of their actions."

Regarding the nightly gatherings of the Iranian people, he said, "This great uprising awakened the nation, and God willing, it will be a prelude to a great reappearance that both Christians and Muslims are awaiting. He will come, the oppressors will leave, and the righteous will take over the administration of the world."

Ayatollah Ramazani concluded by referring to the issue of the jihad of clarification and reminded, "We must be truthful narrators in the matter of clarification."

We Have Entered a New Stage of History

Following this program, Sheikh Salim Nega Nega, a Shia figure from Kenya, describing the unparalleled character of the martyred Leader Imam Khamenei and the living nature of his thought, stated, "America and Israel wanted to dominate Iran and see the Islamic Republic collapse, but the martyrs did not allow this to happen. These people even killed girls and children to find their way to the world of devils. They thought they would become powerful by killing the girls of Minab and Imam Khamenei, but they did not. Iran has today become a global system and power, and we have now entered a new stage of history."

In another part of the session, Mr. Ali Al-Saray, head of the Organization for Combating Terrorism and Religious Extremism and head of the Iraqi Committee for Combating Terrorism Outside Iraq, referring to Imam Khomeini's (r.a.) accurate characterization of America as the Great Satan, stated, "Trump, in an anti-human act, killed the children of Minab with Tomahawk missiles. Some say America did not intend to attack the school and that its target was to destroy a military base. But my question is: what difference is there between attacking the home of the Imam of the Ummah, the dear one of our hearts, Imam Khamenei, and attacking a school?"

He emphasized, "America aims to destroy the culture of nations by attacking schools, and Minab is not its first crime; the children of Gaza, Lebanon, Iraq, and even the crime of Hiroshima are among its other crimes."

Professor Ali Al-Saray added, "Our dear leader, Imam Khamenei, was kind to children and protected the Ummah and the Islamic generation. He always emphasized the upbringing of children and their self-confidence. He believed that a mother nurtures a generation and that a good mother can raise her child with good traits. Imam Khamenei did not differentiate between an Iranian child and a Palestinian child and cared for everyone."

The Shia of Angola Stand with the Leader and People of Iran

Another speaker, Sheikh Mohammad Nzuzi from Angola, stating that the Shia of his country stand with the leader and people of Iran, added, "Imam Khamenei is not only the martyr of Muslims and Iranians but the martyr of all the peoples of the world, because he always stood against oppression everywhere. He was always in the service of Islam, a helper of the oppressed, and an enemy of the oppressors. He was the deputy of Imam Mahdi (a.s.), and for this reason, God answered his prayer and granted him the martyrdom he sought. He was martyred, like his ancestor the Commander of the Faithful (a.s.), in the holy month of Ramadan and while fasting."

He added, "He followed the path of his ancestors, the AhlulBayt (a.s.), and like Imam Hussain (a.s.) told Yazid, 'Someone like me does not pledge allegiance to someone like you.' Imam Khamenei also showed that someone like him does not pledge allegiance to a corrupt Trump who drinks wine and drinks the blood of people. America and Israel cannot see a superior power in the region, and for this reason, they constantly lie about Iran on television and present false news. But we in Africa became Shia because of Iran and will always remain with them."

Mr. Sharif Mbalo from Senegal also stated that the Iranian nation is very brave and honorable, addressing the Iranians, "Know that you are the pride of other nations."

In another part of his speech, he described the Islamic community as a supporter of children's rights and cited this as the reason for the martyred Khamenei's support for Palestinian and Lebanese children.

He added, "The United States, this Great Satan, used its power to kill the children of Minab and commit war crimes. That is why Western youth have stood with the children of Gaza and the resistance. On the other hand, today, supporting the innocent is one of the most important strategies of the resistance front, and the will of the martyred Leader is that we not be indifferent to the killing of innocent children, and we must act upon this will."

At the end of the session, Hojat al-Islam Imamzadeh, Director General of Africa-Arab of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, stating that one session is insufficient to discuss the martyred Imam and that this path must continue, suggested that the guests of the session present their views on this subject in the form of articles to the AhlulBayt World Assembly.

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