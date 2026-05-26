3rd vol. of "A'lam al-Hidayah" has been translated into Azerbaijani and published by ABWA

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): This book presents a portrait of the individual and social personality of Lady Fatima Zahra (a.s.) and various aspects of her life history. In the author's view, the daughter of the Messenger of God (p.b.u.h.) displayed the most prominent model of a woman and the finest example of a mother during the most difficult moments in Islamic history.

According to him, she was present on the battlefield against the polytheists and in putting an end to the plans and conspiracies of the hypocrites, and just as she showed perseverance against the deviators, she also excelled in the field of enlightening Muslim women.

The personality of Fatima Zahra (a.s.) in the Qur'an, manifestations of her moral and physical characteristics indicating her superiority over her contemporaries in all dimensions of personality, her stages of growth and flourishing, her marriage, and her social and political positions after the passing of the Noble Prophet of Islam (p.b.u.h.) are among the main themes discussed in this writing.

At the end, the Mushaf of Fatima (a.s.) is mentioned as the scholarly legacy of that noble lady, and some of its features are pointed out.

"A'lam al-Hidayah," written by Sayyed Munther al-Hakim in collaboration with Adi al-Gharibawi, has been translated into Azerbaijani by a group of translators and published in standard octavo size.

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