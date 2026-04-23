Roknabadi: The Awakening Movement of the Martyred Leader Is Not Extinguishable

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Organized by the UMMA Women's Institute of Argentina, in cooperation with the General Department of Women and Family of the Deputy for International Affairs of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, an online meeting for Spanish-speaking women was held titled "The Legacy of the Martyr of Resistance: Re-examining the Status of Women and Justice in the Thought of Ayatollah Khamenei."

In this two-hour session, Dr. Roknabadi (from Iran), Masouma Asaad (from Argentina), Batool Aeed (from Argentina), and Hiba Smith (from Uruguay) presented their views on the martyred Imam.

Dr. Roknabadi, the Director General of the Department of Women and Family Affairs of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, pointed out several key issues connecting the women of Latin America and the resistance front, stating, "Resistance is the natural right of human dignity. In Latin America, you have tasted the bitter flavor of colonialism and imperialist interventions. Our martyred Leader always said, 'The cost of submission is far greater than the cost of resistance.' He taught us that true power lies not in white palaces and nuclear arsenals, but in the faith of a man or woman who believes in their God and their right. He believed that the nations of Latin America are our brothers and strategic partners in the fight against 'global arrogance.'"

Regarding the role of women, she said, "Woman is the architect of civilization, not a tool of civilization. The Western world has long tried to turn woman into a 'commodity' for trade. In contrast, rigid and backward views have also sought to marginalize women. Our martyred Leader introduced the 'third model.' He said, 'The Muslim woman is a lady who, while maintaining modesty and a warm family environment, is at the forefront in science, politics, management, and social struggles.' The martyred Leader saw women as 'leaders of change' in the family and society."

Dr. Roknabadi emphasized at the end, "Ayatollah Khamenei has apparently left us, but the awakening movement he sparked across the world is not extinguishable. Today, his banner is in your hands. With your knowledge, insight, and steel-like faith, show that the path of the martyr of resistance continues until final victory."

The next speaker, Ms. Masouma Asaad, Director of the UMMA Women's Institute from Argentina, speaking about the role of women and justice in the thought of the martyred Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, stated, "The martyred Leader stands out as a divine blessing, characterized by his religious and political training from a young age and his firm revolutionary stance against imperialism throughout all stages of his life."

Ms. Asaad emphasized the martyred Leader's loyalty to Islamic principles and Imam Khomeini, as well as his key role in the Islamic Revolution, his presidency, and subsequently his leadership after Imam Khomeini's passing. She also noted that despite assassination attempts and challenges such as the war with Iraq, the martyred Leader remained steadfast, strengthened the Islamic system, confronted opponents, and promoted advances such as public literacy.

Then, Ms. Batool Aeed, Director of the FEIRA Institute from Argentina, said, "The thought of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei offers a different perspective on women and justice, based on a comprehensive model. In this model, men and women have equal spiritual and human value, but they are not identical: they complement each other. From this perspective, women's role in the family is pivotal in the formation of society, without this meaning a restriction on their participation in fields such as education, politics, or science. The key point is that they can develop without losing their identity."

The final speaker, Ms. Hiba Smith, Director of the Fatima Zahra Women's Institute from Uruguay, praised Ayatollah Khamenei's role as a "religious, anti-imperialist, and anti-fascist leader" who fought for Iran's sovereignty, the right of peoples to self-determination, and the freedom of Palestine.

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