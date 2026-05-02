Argentine police raid relatives' homes of prominent Shia missionary Sohail Asaad

AhlulBayt News Agency: "Sohail Asaad," a prominent Argentine Shia missionary, reported a brutal raid by Argentine police on the home of several of his relatives, linking it to their supportive stances towards Iran.

In a message on social media, Asaad announced that the raid occurred at 4:00 a.m. local time. He stated that Argentine police forces entered the homes of his brother, sister, and niece, confiscated electronic equipment, and spent approximately six hours searching the premises.

He indicated that being Shia and support for the Islamic Republic of Iran were the reasons for this treatment, and emphasized that such actions will not deter him from continuing his stance.

It is noteworthy that relations between Argentina and Israel have entered a new and expanding phase under the current president, Javier Milei. Milei, by adopting explicit stances in support of Israel, has made the country one of the main priorities of Buenos Aires' foreign policy.

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