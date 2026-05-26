Unity and Cohesion Are the Greatest Weapons Against Global Arrogance: Ramazani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, stated, "However, some Islamic countries have turned their lands into bases for the enemies of Islam and the system of disbelief and arrogance, and this signifies an acceptance of domination, meaning that some rulers lack independent will."

Referring to the large Muslim population in some countries, Ayatollah Ramazani added, "In countries like Indonesia, with over two hundred million Muslims, it is expected that the government would take a stand against the crimes and injustices occurring in the world, but in some cases, it is seen that some rulers are not even allowed to speak out against these crimes."

He emphasized, "Today, the nations of the world, not only in Islamic Iran but also in Latin America, Africa, and many other countries, have reached the resolve to stand against oppressors, and this is the great lesson that Imam Khomeini (r.a.) and the martyred Imam taught the nations."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly noted, "Imam Khomeini (r.a.) taught us that the will of nations can bring about change in political systems and stand against systems that, like international robbers, plunder the wealth of nations."

Unity and Cohesion Are the Greatest Weapons Against Global Arrogance

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly said, "The Iranian nation, relying on divine power and a spirit of resistance, has been able to stand against the greatest superficial powers in the world, and this very steadfastness has today turned Islamic Iran into a model for the nations of the world."

Ayatollah Ramazani added, "One of the concepts that nations were unaware of was true reliance on divine power—a concept that Imam Khomeini (r.a.) introduced to the Iranian nation, and after him, this path continued."

Referring to examples of the resistance forces' steadfastness, he said, "When American aircraft carriers were present in the region, they imagined they had an invincible power, but the mujahideen, through their resistance and steadfastness, forced them to retreat, and this event showed that the claim of the U.S. military's hegemony and invincibility is not true."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, referring to the martyrdom of great figures of the Revolution, said, "Although the enemies imagine they can stop the path of the Revolution with such actions, the blood of the martyrs has caused the further authority of Islam and the strengthening of the Islamic Republic."

Ayatollah Ramazani emphasized, "Continuing this path requires the preservation of national cohesion, and the enemies try to create division among the people; therefore, everyone must be vigilant."

Unity and Obedience to the Leadership Are Factors in the Power of Islamic Iran

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, referring to the position of Wilayat al-Faqih in the Islamic Republic system, stated, "If we believe that the leadership knows what is best for the country, we must support the Guardian Jurist as Imam Khomeini (r.a.) said, so that no harm befalls the country."

Ayatollah Ramazani added, "Today, at the head of the Islamic Republic stands a figure who is a mujtahid, wise, mujahid, and ascetic, leading human society with his guidance."

He continued, "Today, Islamic Iran has brought honor and power to Islam in the world, and if Martyr Morteza Motahhari were present among us today, he might write another book about the mutual services of Islam and Iran."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly stated, "Islam, which was once marginalized and in some regions was only read in limited circles, today has a strong presence on the global stage, and its teachings are discussed internationally—this too is a great achievement of the Islamic Revolution."

Ayatollah Ramazani, stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran holds a special authority among the world's political systems, added, "The widespread presence of the people in various social and cultural fields, especially the active presence of youth and women, is among the important factors in the dynamism and growth of the Islamic system."

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